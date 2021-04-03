WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright this week announced the students from the Greater Pittston area nominated for appointments to attend the United States Service Academies.

Each student nominated by Rep. Cartwright will go through the academies’ competitive application process. If offered an appointment, the students will join their respective academy’s Class of 2025.

These students are among the 20 total nominated by Rep. Cartwright to apply for U.S. Service Academy appointments in 2021.

“It is my distinguished honor to nominate these exceptional students as candidates for appointment to our esteemed United States Service Academies,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “Each student nominated is among the best and brightest of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and they represent the next generation of great American leaders. I want to thank these outstanding young adults for their willingness to commit to serving their country. They give me hope that our best days are surely ahead.”

Cartwright’s Class of 2025 U.S. Service Academy nominees from Luzerne County include:

Michalene Ryan Flynn, Exeter

Flynn has been nominated to the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO. He is the son of Shaun and Amber Flynn and a senior at Wyoming Area Secondary Center. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Academic High Honor Roll. He is also member of the History, Spanish, Key and Coding Clubs. Michalene participates in the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps and is a graduate of the PA State Police Troop P Camp Cadet. He volunteers in his community and is an active member of the soccer and baseball teams.

Teagan Joseph Reboli, Pittston

Reboli has been nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. He is the son of Mark and Anita Reboli and a senior at Pittston Area High School. He is a member of the National Honor Roll, Future Business Leaders of America and the Science Olympiad. Teagan is an active member of the track and field team and captain of the football and weightlifting teams. He is a member of the Key Club, Zero Conflict Club, and Student Council, and he serves as treasurer of the Young Lawyers Club.

