Bernie McDonald holds his 2-year-old daughter, Lily, as she watches the Easter Bunny drive by during Dupont Lions Club Easter drive through the borough.

After the Easter Bunny was secured atop of the borough’s fire truck by Dupont firefighter Dave Bonjanowski, a procession with the Easter Bunny worked its way through Dupont handing out candy and gifts.

Dupont Lions Club members ride on the back of a pickup truck filled with candy and gifts for the children of the Borough of Dupont for Easter.

The Dupont Lions Club handed out gifts and candy to borough residents for Easter. Giving a helping hand is Lorenzo Lello, the grandson of Dupont Mayor Dan Lello. Lily McDonald, 2, and her dad Bernie accept the Easter gift.

The Dupont Lions Club held an Easter drive by through the borough on March 27 instead of a traditional Easter Egg Hunt, due to the pandemic.

The Easter Bunny sat on top of a Dupont Fire Department truck as it drove through the borough’s streets as the Lions Club handing out candy and gifts.

– Tony Callaio