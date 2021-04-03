Widener University announces fall 2020 dean’s list students
CHESTER — Widener University has announced students who achieved dean’s list recognition for fall 2020. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.
The students included:
• Emma Granahan of Exeter, majoring in Fine Arts
• Kylie Herbert of Duryea, majoring in Biomedical Engineering
• Elizabeth Williams of Duryea, majoring in Robotics Engineering
• Daniel Wiedl of West Pittston, majoring in Finance
• Toby Hallman of West Wyoming, majoring in Finance
• Abigail Gober of West Pittston, majoring in Nursing
Madison Levandoski makes dean’s commendation list at Gettysburg College for fall 2020
GETTYSBURG — Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work are placed on the college’s deans’ commendation list.
Madison Levandoski of Dupont has been placed on the deans’ commendation list for outstanding academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester.
Wilkes University announces dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University interim Provost Terese Wignot announced the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
• Anna Rose Breznay of Pittston
• Joseph Carey of Pittston
• Matthew Costello of Pittston
• Hayley Farrell of Pittston
• Genevieve Frederick of Pittston
• Gabrielle Galonis of Pittston
• Haley Perrego of Pittston
• Hannah Simerson of Pittston
• Breanna Yashkus of Pittston Township
• Lauren Farrell of Pittston
• Emily Cherkauskas of Pittston
• Elizabeth Frederick of Pittston
• Derek Cunius of Pittston
• Morgan Maas of Pittston
• Taylor Hembury of Pittston
• Sydney Hornlein of Pittston
• Marina Miller of Pittston Township
• Jason DeBoard of Avoca
• Brennan Higgins of Avoca
• Arianna Champi of Dupont
• Kathleen Rafalko of Dupont
• Julienne Chropowicki of Duryea
• Gianna DeSanto of Duryea
• Matthew Rinaldi of Duryea
• Krishna Patel of Duryea
• Kyle Miscavage of Duryea
• Matthew Booth of Exeter
• Kara Dooner of West Pittston
• Gabrielle Frigano of West Pittston
• Dylan Kostak of West Pittston
• Briauna Robinson of West Pittston
• Aleah Kranson of Exeter
• Janelle Sherman of Wyoming
• Britney Cheskiewicz of Wyoming
• Ian Williams of Wyoming
• Brianna Misson of West Wyoming
• Samantha Maszeroski of West Wyoming
Chloe Belles of Hughestown inducted into National Society of Leadership at Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN — 110 Kutztown University students have been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) as part of the Fall 2020 class, including Chloe Belles of Hughestown.
To be inducted at KU, students must attend an orientation, a three-hour leadership training seminar, three success networking team meetings and three speaker broadcasts featuring leading figures delivering success-related messages to members.
Evan Musto of Exeter named to 2021 Kutztown University baseball team
KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University will have 29 student-athletes representing its baseball program for the 2021 season, including Evan Musto of Exeter.
Chloe Brennan of Inkerman, named to Emerson College dean’s list for fall 2020
BOSTON, Mass. — Chloe Brennan, a native of Inkerman, has been named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Brennan is majoring in Creative Writing BFA and is a member of the Class of 2024. The requirement to make Emerson’s dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Denise Pinto of Pittston inducted into Psychology Honor Society at Scranton
SCRANTON — Denise Pinto of Pittston was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Psi Chi, the national honor society in psychology. Qualifications for induction into the honor society include a major or minor in psychology, rank in the top 35 percent in general scholarship, and superior scholarship in psychology. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1969.
Pinto is a senior at the Jesuit University.
Sarah Klush of Pittston graduates from Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Sarah Klush of Pittston graduated from Hofstra University in December 2020, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Geography cum laude.
Wilkes University announces dean’s list for accelerated nursing students
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University interim Provost Terese Wignot announced the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester for students in the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing. To be named to the dean’s list, students in the program must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
The Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing is designed for individuals who hold bachelor’s degrees in other disciplines, but wish to pursue a nursing career. With one year of intensive study, students leave the program prepared to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) and become registered nurses.
• Alyssa Bukevicz of Pittston
• Kellen Byers of Pittston
• Myiah Custer of Exeter
• Liberato Sperrazza of West Pittston
Kyle Zaboski of Wyoming inducted into Communication Honor Society at Scranton
SCRANTON — Kyle Zaboski of Wyoming was among the 27 University of Scranton students inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors. The national honor society was founded in 1985 to encourage high levels of scholarship and leadership in the field of communications. The University’s chapter was established in 1999.
Zaboski is a senior strategic communication major at the Jesuit University.
Lehigh University announces students who attained dean’s list for fall 2020
BETHLEHEM — Students at Lehigh University attained dean’s list in fall 2020. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.
• Kerry Shamnoski of Avoca
• Madisyn Hawkins of Duryea
• Charlotte Maria of Wyoming
• Michael DeSanto of Wyoming
• Julia Zambetti of Yatesville