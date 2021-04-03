🔊 Listen to this

Sarah Shemanski graduates from Lock Haven University

LOCK HAVEN — Sarah Shemanski, of West Wyoming, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science/Information Systems: Network and Cybersecurity and an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from Lock Haven University. Shemanski was among students celebrated during a virtual graduation ceremony on December 12, 2020.

Selena Forlenza named to dean’s list at Ithaca College

THACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College student Selena Forlenza from West Pittston was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Bauman earns spot on dean’s list

SELINSGROVE — Abigail Bauman, of Dupont, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Bauman, a Creative Writing, Anthropology and German Studies major, previously attended Scranton Preparatory School.

Local students named on dean’s list

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University congratulates its dean’s list students. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.

Isabella Scappaticci, of Wyoming, is an Accounting major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Wyoming Area High School.

Kara Boub, of Wyoming, is a Creative Writing and English-Publishing & Editing major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Wyoming Area High School.

Gabriela Rubino, of Pittston, is an English-Publishing & Editing and Communication Studies major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Pittston Area Sr High School.

Marissa Traglia, of Wyoming, is an International Studies major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Wyoming Area High School.

Grace Berlew named to College of the Holy Cross’ fall 2020 dean’s list

WORCESTER, Mass. — Grace Berlew of West Pittston, was named to the College of the Holy Cross fall 2020 dean’s list. A member of the Class of 2023, Berlew is majoring in Sociology.

Berlew was among more than 1,453 students named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Wilkes University confers 260 degrees for winter graduates

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 260 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to winter graduates.

• Jennifer Borton of Harding, received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration

• Rebecca Cavill of West Pittston, received a Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing

• Timothy Ooms of Dupont, received a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

• Kimberly Vincelli of Pittston, received a Bachelor of Arts in History

Harding resident Sarah Strazdus named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s fall 2020 dean’s list

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Sarah Strazdus of Harding, a member of the class of 21 majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester.

A total of 2,078 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s fall 2020 dean’s list. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Rounak Lele named to Seton Hall University fall 2020 dean’s list

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Rounak Lele of Pittston has qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list.

After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the dean’s list.

Alexus Dunn named to the honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University

MADISON, N.J. — Alexus Dunn, of Pittston, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, N.J., has been named to the honors list for the fall 2020 semester.

To qualify for the honors list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Students named to dean’s list at RIT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester. Undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credit hours of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

• Jarod Godlewski of Pittston, who is in the computer science program.

• Greg Godlewski of Pittston, who is in the computer science program.

Widener University announces fall 2020 dean’s list students

CHESTER — Widener University has announced students who achieved dean’s list recognition for fall 2020. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.

The students included:

• Emma Granahan of Exeter, majoring in Fine Arts

• Kylie Herbert of Duryea, majoring in Biomedical Engineering

• Elizabeth Williams of Duryea, majoring in Robotics Engineering

• Daniel Wiedl of West Pittston, majoring in Finance

• Toby Hallman of West Wyoming, majoring in Finance

• Abigail Gober of West Pittston, majoring in Nursing

Madison Levandoski makes dean’s commendation list at Gettysburg College for fall 2020

GETTYSBURG — Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work are placed on the college’s deans’ commendation list.

Madison Levandoski of Dupont has been placed on the deans’ commendation list for outstanding academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester.

Wilkes University announces dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University interim Provost Terese Wignot announced the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

• Anna Rose Breznay of Pittston

• Joseph Carey of Pittston

• Matthew Costello of Pittston

• Hayley Farrell of Pittston

• Genevieve Frederick of Pittston

• Gabrielle Galonis of Pittston

• Haley Perrego of Pittston

• Hannah Simerson of Pittston

• Breanna Yashkus of Pittston Township

• Lauren Farrell of Pittston

• Emily Cherkauskas of Pittston

• Elizabeth Frederick of Pittston

• Derek Cunius of Pittston

• Morgan Maas of Pittston

• Taylor Hembury of Pittston

• Sydney Hornlein of Pittston

• Marina Miller of Pittston Township

• Jason DeBoard of Avoca

• Brennan Higgins of Avoca

• Arianna Champi of Dupont

• Kathleen Rafalko of Dupont

• Julienne Chropowicki of Duryea

• Gianna DeSanto of Duryea

• Matthew Rinaldi of Duryea

• Krishna Patel of Duryea

• Kyle Miscavage of Duryea

• Matthew Booth of Exeter

• Kara Dooner of West Pittston

• Gabrielle Frigano of West Pittston

• Dylan Kostak of West Pittston

• Briauna Robinson of West Pittston

• Aleah Kranson of Exeter

• Janelle Sherman of Wyoming

• Britney Cheskiewicz of Wyoming

• Ian Williams of Wyoming

• Brianna Misson of West Wyoming

• Samantha Maszeroski of West Wyoming

Chloe Belles of Hughestown inducted into National Society of Leadership at Kutztown University

KUTZTOWN — 110 Kutztown University students have been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) as part of the Fall 2020 class, including Chloe Belles of Hughestown.

To be inducted at KU, students must attend an orientation, a three-hour leadership training seminar, three success networking team meetings and three speaker broadcasts featuring leading figures delivering success-related messages to members.

Evan Musto of Exeter named to 2021 Kutztown University baseball team

KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University will have 29 student-athletes representing its baseball program for the 2021 season, including Evan Musto of Exeter.

Chloe Brennan of Inkerman, named to Emerson College dean’s list for fall 2020

BOSTON, Mass. — Chloe Brennan, a native of Inkerman, has been named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Brennan is majoring in Creative Writing BFA and is a member of the Class of 2024. The requirement to make Emerson’s dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Denise Pinto of Pittston inducted into Psychology Honor Society at Scranton

SCRANTON — Denise Pinto of Pittston was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Psi Chi, the national honor society in psychology. Qualifications for induction into the honor society include a major or minor in psychology, rank in the top 35 percent in general scholarship, and superior scholarship in psychology. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1969.

Pinto is a senior at the Jesuit University.

Sarah Klush of Pittston graduates from Hofstra University

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Sarah Klush of Pittston graduated from Hofstra University in December 2020, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Geography cum laude.

Wilkes University announces dean’s list for accelerated nursing students

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University interim Provost Terese Wignot announced the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester for students in the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing. To be named to the dean’s list, students in the program must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

The Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing is designed for individuals who hold bachelor’s degrees in other disciplines, but wish to pursue a nursing career. With one year of intensive study, students leave the program prepared to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) and become registered nurses.

• Alyssa Bukevicz of Pittston

• Kellen Byers of Pittston

• Myiah Custer of Exeter

• Liberato Sperrazza of West Pittston

Kyle Zaboski of Wyoming inducted into Communication Honor Society at Scranton

SCRANTON — Kyle Zaboski of Wyoming was among the 27 University of Scranton students inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors. The national honor society was founded in 1985 to encourage high levels of scholarship and leadership in the field of communications. The University’s chapter was established in 1999.

Zaboski is a senior strategic communication major at the Jesuit University.

Lehigh University announces students who attained dean’s list for fall 2020

BETHLEHEM — Students at Lehigh University attained dean’s list in fall 2020. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

• Kerry Shamnoski of Avoca

• Madisyn Hawkins of Duryea

• Charlotte Maria of Wyoming

• Michael DeSanto of Wyoming

• Julia Zambetti of Yatesville