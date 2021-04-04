Happy Easter to all those celebrating today’s religious holiday.

I’ve always found Easter has two meanings for me. For example, Easter may signify a rebirth both religiously and environmentally.

Christians all over the world believe Christ died and was reborn by rising from the dead.

Environmentally speaking, we come out of the death of winter only to be reborn in the spring.

Children, of course, just look at it as a day to get lots of candy from the Easter Bunny. There are a lot of great memories for me as both a child and a parent – equally wonderful.

Some things never change with children over the ages. You still have a mix of kiddos that either hate visiting with the Easter Bunny or that will just jump in his lap for that forever photo.

I covered a few Easter Bunny events this past week and again, some children were apprehensive and others outwardly happy to see him.

I visited the Tiny Learners Learning Center preschool in Exeter this past week and one little girl had her eye on the Easter Bunny like a hawk as to not getting too close to her. Even after the bunny left, she kept asking if he was gone.

Other children were running up to him giving high fives and hugs to the loveable bunny.

For as much as I loved waking to my Easter basket as a child, there was nothing better than preparing baskets for my two daughters. I would, as my mom used to do for us, wrap my children’s basket with colored cellophane. Mom liked doing our baskets in clear cellophane or purple or a wine color.

The cellophane covering always assured the chocolate candy and marshmallow peeps would stay fresh.

It goes without saying when loading up my children’s baskets, I had to sample the goodies while filling them to the brim.

On the religious side, for the second year in a row, area churches will not be filled to the brim with congregants and parishioners. In 2020, no one was allowed to go to church while this year there have been limitations and as of today, more restrictions have been eased a bit.

The two days you could count on as having a fully seated church was on Easter and Christmas, so much so, the church I attended needed ushers to help with seating. I can recall on many occasions, there would be standing room only.

As we slowly work our way out of this awful pandemic, hopefully full capacity at church will be around the corner. COVID numbers are dropping with the elder, especially with so many having a vaccine shot, while younger adults have seen an increase in COVID cases.

Many of the European countries are have resurgences in cases, and there are a few that are on complete shutdown.

The vaccine will save lives, and as I wrote last week, we will see his vaccine incorporated into our required children’s inoculations prior to going to kindergarten.

As spring begins to unfold and the trees and bushes begin to bud, the grass will be getting greener and it won’t be long until we hear the sounds of lawnmowers all over the neighborhood.

Open windows will replace furnaces running, and the welcoming sound of chirping birds will be music to your ears.

Spring high school sports are in full swing with the occasional cancellation due to a COVID scare or case. For the most part, everyone has been staying safe and cautious.

So far this spring, I’ve photographed boys baseball, boys tennis, track and field and lacrosse. I really enjoy shooting sporting events and other than that shocking snow storm on April Fools’ Day, it’s been good to get outdoors again.

This week for me is and will always be a heavy-hearted week as my family notes the loss of my mom on April 2 and my dad on April 4, exactly 20 years apart from each other.

To be honest, it’s a real downer of a week and the older I get, the more I wish I was wiser with my time with them, but growing up, we know differently, don’t we?

We take for granted that our parents will be around for a very long time, and as I found out many years before my dad passed away in 1996, those years could be fleeting.

I love being with my children in their adult years, but as I alluded to, life does get in the way and everyone has responsibilities, and there are days when I either don’t get to see them or speak to them.

I try to reach out to them on days when I don’t see them or hear from them. I do that because I want them to have as much time with me as possible. I don’t want them to have regrets after I’m gone like I did after my dad left us.

Sometimes I’ll call and say, “Hi, remember me, I’m your dad.” It’s my not so subtle way of saying to either child; you better take time to call the old man now and then.

On this Easter Day, hug your parents, hug your children, have some chocolate, welcome spring and Happy Easter.

Quote of the week

“Time is too slow for those who wait, too swift for those who fear, too long for those who grieve, too short for those who rejoice, but for those who love, time is eternity,” – Henry Van Dyke

Thought of the week

“Real generosity is doing something nice for someone who will never find out.” – Frank A. Clark

Bumper stick

“Follow your heart, but take your brain with you.” – Alfred Adler