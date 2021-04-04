Tiny Learners Learning Center hosted special guest on Wednesday

Four-year-old Maria Mead blows a kiss to the Easter Bunny as he was leaving the Tiny Learners Learning Center, Exeter.

Tiny Learners Learning Center teacher Miss Sharon Kopetchny, right, takes a photo of her class. Left to right: Kyle Vincavage, 4, Joey Demark, 3, James Joyce,3, Michael Thomas, 3, Madison Rogers, 4, Maria Mead, 4, Makenzie Argenio,3, James Hewitt, 4, Aubrey McDonnell, 3.

Joey Latona, left, and Noah Thomas, both two-years-old, give the Easter Bunny “five” during the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday.

Five-year-old Raina Fraizer found another Easter egg on her quest in finding five in total at the Tiny Learners Learning Center, Exeter.

EXETER — The Easter Bunny made an appearance at the Tiny Learners Learning Center just days before Easter for the school’s first annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Students from ages two through five participated in the school’s first-ever egg hunt. The preschool opened its doors last August and there are currently 30 students enrolled.

Kelly Bone, owner of the school, said the staff of seven prepared students leading up to the Easter Bunny’s arrival on Wednesday morning.

“We told the kids all week if they dyed Easter eggs and made Easter baskets there may be a special visitor coming and we would even have an Easter Egg Hunt,” Bone said. “We told them the Easter Bunny called telling us he was leaving some goodies for them and if he could make it and if the kids were good, he would be there.”

Related Video

The staff had the students perform positive reinforcement exercises such as listening, doing their school work, and taking directions to encourage good behavior to convince the Easter Bunny to appear at the preschool.

“All the students had very good behavior to encourage the bunny to visit,” Bone quipped.

The students went out in two groups where they were able to collect as many as five candy-filled plastic eggs. At the end of the hunt, the Easter Bunny handed out small boxes of hollow chocolate bunnies.

Three-year-olds Mckenzie Argenio and Aubrey McDonnell were eager for the Easter Bunny’s arrival to the school.

“I was excited,” McKenzie said. “I was excited too,” Aubrey agreed. Both girls were happy to receive the candy-filled eggs.

“We had to color eggs and dye them colors,” five-year-old Natalie Ruggles said. “We had to wear a smock too. We got candy from the bunny and I’m going to give some to my brother.”

Due to COVID, the school has been abiding by CDC regulations, including having school programs at which the parents were not allowed to attend.

“We did a Christmas show where parents couldn’t attend, so we recorded it for the parents and we just did our Easter show and recorded that as well,” Bone explained. “We uploaded both show to our YouTube page for the parents to watch at their convenience.”

For further information on the Tiny Learners Learning Center, visit https://tinyurl.com/epa9t7d6.