WEST PITTSTON — After a year of speculation, the West Pittston Salvation Army will dissolve after 109 years of service in The Garden Village, to be absorbed into the Wilkes-Barre Salvation Army Corps starting on July 1, 2021.

“The decision to change the way we provide service in West Pittston is not about a lack of leadership, nor effort,” said Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Pennsylvania and Delaware Division. “Our Corps officers have done a remarkable job doing the most they could with the resources available. Rather, this change is necessary due to a need to reduce operational costs.

“By shifting oversight for operations to the Wilkes-Barre Corps, we are able to continue serving the West Pittston community as we’ve done for 109 years.”

Lt. Col. Ashcraft said social services such as food, clothing and emergency assistance programs will continue without interruption under a slightly different service model. Seasonal and holiday assistance will continue to be available, as will opportunities for children and senior citizens to attend camp.

Over the last year, the West Pittston location, commanded by Lt. Gavin and his wife, Lt. Holly Yeatts, provided food and critical support to some 11,495 individuals and brightened an uncertain Christmas Season by providing more than 3,095 toys to children in need.

Lt. Gavin said, the Salvation Army in West Pittston raised $29,083 in its annual 2020 Red Kettle Campaign. That money will stay in the West Pittston community and continue to benefit area residents in need who are served by The Salvation Army.

The Lts. Yeatts both agree, it hasn’t be one single item that has caused the West Pittston branch to close its doors, but overall agree, businesses all over have felt the financial pinch even before the pandemic hit over a year ago.

“It’s not just happening to us,” Lt. Gavin said. “If you look at the Greater Pittston YMCA, they had to merge with Wilkes-Barre, because of budget needs. Perkins closed in Pittston, PNC Bank in West Pittston moved out and many other businesses are having a tough go at it.”

Lts. Gavin and Holly, who have been overseeing the West Pittston branch for the last three-years, made many friends in West Pittston and the surrounding communities they serve in Greater Pittston.

While stationed in here, Lt. Holly gave birth to couple’s first child, Paisley, 18 months ago.

“We’ve done a lot of great things here in West Pittston,” Lt. Gavin admitted. “But to be fiscally responsible, it’s just not manageable anymore. Change is never easy, but we will transition to Wilkes-Barre and it may be hard for the first year.”

Lt. Holly said leaving West Pittston will not be easy, but she said they have to follow God’s plan.

“I’ve been through many other Salvation Armies and here it has been different because the community has been very welcoming,” Lt. Holly said. “They knew the Salvation Army very well and they accepted any officer that came in to command in West Pittston. We grew to become family and it’s going to be difficult for Gavin and I to move on from here because we love it here, but we know God has a plan for here and for us.”

“When we were first stationed in West Pittston over three years ago, Lt. Holly and I were warmly welcomed by the community.” Lt. Gavin Yeatts, Commanding Corps Officer at West Pittston, said. “We made lifelong friends and were honored to serve such a loving community. While this is a difficult decision for everyone involved, it’s times like this that we remember we serve a God that is always moving, always blessing, and always redeeming.”

The spiritual transformation has been underway for nearly a year when the Salvation Army building was condemned and a temporary church was set up on North Main Street, Pittston. The congregation (soldiers) will slowly migrate to the Wilkes-Barre Salvation Army if they choose to do so. Lt. Gavin said Sunday services would be available to congregants at The Salvation Army’s Wilkes-Barre location, 17 S Pennsylvania Ave.

The faithful are also invited to continue sharing the gospel via Facebook pages or SAConnects from the safety of their homes during COVID-19.

“We’d like to thank the Insalaco family that have supported the Salvation Army of West Pittston for decades as well as all of our board members,” Lt. Gavin said. “Some of our board members will have the chance to sit on the Wilkes-Barre board to represent Greater Pittston.”

Lts. Gavin and Holly said they currently don’t know where their next assignment will be, but should get their reassignment notification in next the next few weeks.

“We are hoping it will be within a two-hour radius of here,” Lt. Gavin said.