🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Thursday said the pandemic has really strained parents and their children, who over the past year have faced increasing childcare, education and food security challenges.

“It hasn’t been easy, and we recognized that more needed to be done for families amid our fight against COVID-19,” Cartwright said. “The American Rescue Plan will help childcare providers in our Commonwealth keep their doors open and reduce costs for struggling families, while expanding the Child Tax Credit to help parents provide for their kids and combat the child poverty problem made worse by this pandemic.”

Cartwright, D-Moosic, who visited the Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, said the American Rescue Plan is working to get shots in arms, money in pockets, kids in school and people in jobs.

Cartwright was joined by a working mother to highlight how the American Rescue Plan supports families and children struggling during the pandemic.

Related Video

Cartwright said the American Rescue Plan will deliver an estimated $1.188 billion to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to help childcare providers keep their doors open and reduce costs for families. The plan also enacted a historic expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which will substantially reduce child poverty by supplementing the earnings of families receiving the tax credit.

Mike Hopkins, President/CEO of Children’s Service Center said, “I appreciate the Congressman visiting the CSC Wilkes Barre site today to tour the campus and learn more about the work we do with children and adults who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Our staff have also been hit hard by the pandemic as they have had to become teachers, caregivers, Moms and Dads while also being employees who are trying to help those less fortunate. We appreciate Congressman Cartwright’s efforts to bring federal support to our region in an effort to support our staff and those we serve.”

Cartwright was joined at CSC by Alicia Duque, a working mother from Pittston.

“As a NEPA native growing up in Pittston, the one thing I loved about growing up in NEPA was learning the value of hard work,” Duque said. “No matter what life has thrown at me, it was instilled in me, that hard work does pay off. As a Latina woman in the workforce, I worked hard. As my life led me to become a single mom, then a step-mom, with a blended multicultural family and raising children with special needs, I hold many facets of being a working parent.

Duque added, “Although my personal working motherhood journey had many obstacles at times, nothing could have prepared me and many other parents for the balancing act of raising your children and working from home, while your children are learning remotely. The American Rescue Plan ensured that relief reached working people and communities in Pennsylvania.”

Cartwright said the American Rescue Plan increased the amount of the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age 6, and $3,000 for other children under age 18.

• Children 17 years old and younger, as opposed to 16 years old and younger, will now be covered by the Child Tax Credit.

• Individuals eligible for a 2021 Child Tax Credit will receive advance payments of the individual’s credit, which the IRS and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service will make through periodic payments from July 1, to Dec. 31, 2021. This change will allow struggling families to receive financial assistance now, rather than waiting until the 2022 tax filing season to receive the Child Tax Credit benefit.

• The credit is now fully refundable, meaning households can receive the full credit benefit, as significantly expanded and increased by the American Rescue Plan.