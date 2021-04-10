🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to cancel any duplicate appointments they may have made for the COVID-19 vaccine, and to actually show up to the scheduled appointments.

The announcement came from Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam on Friday in a news release. Beam said that no-shows could cause issues in the supply chain.

“Each time someone is a no-show for an appointment, it increases the chances of a dose of vaccine being wasted if the appointment cannot be refilled by someone else who has not yet been vaccinated,” Beam said in the release.

The release says that, previously, vaccine providers had been able to call people on waiting lists when there were no-shows, but now the waiting lists have been exhausted.

Currently, vaccine waste is low, with less than one-tenth of 1% being wasted. But no-shows could be a driving factor.

“Throughout this pandemic, Pennsylvanians have shown their commitment to working together,” Beam said. “As we work to vaccinate all those who wish to be vaccinated, we ask people to give a courtesy call to cancel unneeded appointments with other providers with whom they previously scheduled appointments. This will allow us to ensure that each shot is put into the arm of a person.”