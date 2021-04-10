🔊 Listen to this

As usual, each week starts on a Sunday for me when I grab a Sunday Dispatch to see how the paper laid out and what was in it. This week started no different.

Once Sunday is over and Monday rolls around, I start to figure out what I can cover for the week whether story wise or sporting events around Greater Pittston.

Some weeks there is a ton of events to cover and other weeks, I’m scratching my head to dig something up, but by the end of the week, it all works out.

I was able to get a quick story done early, shot a high school softball game on Tuesday and was looking to shoot one more sports game on Wednesday as well as formulate another story to write.

For as much as I wanted to do on Wednesday, the day never happened. I woke up to severe pain on my left side and before I knew it, I ended up at Wilkes-Barre Geisinger Hospital.

After a few tests it was determined I had a dreaded kidney stone. Unfortunately, this wasn’t my first time at the rodeo. It was actually my fourth time with stones, three of them I had to be hospitalized. I only had one of those times when I actually had to stay overnight.

How can something so small bring any man or woman to their knees?

My stone showed up on my CAT scan as two millimeters which doesn’t seem very large, to me, it could have been as big as a fallen rock from Campbell’s Ledge.

All of the stones have been on my right side so this was a brand new experience coming from my left side.

Granted all kidney stones are never the same, but the pain and discomfort is always the common denominator.

With that said, not all hospital stays are the same. We have two major hospitals in the Wilkes-Barre area and since I live close to them as opposed to a Scranton area hospital, when pain is involved, I take the short route.

Emergency Rooms in any hospital can be crazy and that is, at best, on a good day. Since we live in days of COVID, I’m not sure if I would want to work in an ER.

I take may hat off to every single front-line worker, and I have the utmost respect for everything they do on a daily basis especially during the pandemic. Thank you just isn’t enough to cover our nations and the world’s gratitude for the work they do.

There is no question, with everyone running around like chicken with his or her heads cut off, things will be missed and patients get forgotten.

It must have been a bad day at the ER, and there was some miscommunication that lead me to staying much, much longer that necessary.

After 15-plus hours, I was finally released to the ER at 1:45 a.m. It was a long day.

No hospital visit is a good one, especially if you are the patient. The ER isn’t kid’s stuff and a lot of serious stuff funnels through on any given day.

Maybe my case wasn’t on the top of the list of importance and maybe releasing me wasn’t something that had to be done ASAP, but I waited six hours to be let go. That’s a bit too long and I was feeling guilty taking up an ER bed when someone that needed it, could have it.

In all honesty, waiting six-hours to be released from any hospital is not good.

I do hope I was exception than the rule and I do want to thank the nightshift charge nurse Michelle for getting me sprung. As she said, there was no excuse to release me hours before they actually did.

Nursing is not an easy job and at times, it’s taken for granted and everyone was pleasant, so from that point of view, my time there was good.

I hope, for one, I never get kidney stones again. The doctor who came over from the main hospital to release me told me he never had a stone, but he said he always heard the pain is the closest thing to women giving childbirth.

We men don’t give women the credit they deserve for giving birth.

On Thursday morning, I felt like a million dollars. The back and side pain I had experienced over the last week or two was gone and to be pain free is so uplifting. It’s almost like being born again. You get a new lease on life.

With Thursday being summerlike, it was doubly a terrific day and it felt good.

Sadly, this was the week I was to take my annual trek to Charleston, South Carolina, to cover the Volvo Car Open – a women’s professional tennis tournament.

Due to COVID, the tournament officials decided to hold the world-class event without fans or media. The only exception was the Tennis Channel crew that was covering the event from start to finish.

I will miss Charleston this year and I will have to wait until 2021 to get back to my second home.

