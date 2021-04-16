🔊 Listen to this

Broadway of the Boulevard Dance Studio students were excited to watch the livestream of the awards ceremony held at Somerset, New Jersey, a day after they participated in the competition.

Broadway on the Boulevard dance company recently performed at the Beyond The Stars Dance Competition at Somerset, New Jersey. Shown are the dancers that competed in the event. Front row, left to right: Mini Dancers: Mira Bella Bradshaw, Lola Tirva, Lilliana Romanelli, Madelinn Prokopchak, Gabriella Doran, Teagan Delaney, Natalie Lambert, Grace Keating.Second row: Petite Dancers: Miss Rachel (instructor), Nina Carey, Abigayle Dyer, Madison Fetch, Olivia Brady, Mia Adelstein, Sydney Christmas, Miss Brittany (instructor).Back row: Junior Dancers: Miss Lauren (instructor), Amara Musto, Briana Chikowski, Kennedy Wood, Caitlyn Hess, Katherine Potter, Ashlyn Loyack.

PITTSTON – Broadway on the Boulevard (BOTB) dance studio recently competed at Beyond The Stars Dance Competition in Somerset, New Jersey. The dance troupe managed to take home several awards from the weekend.

It’s been over a year since the Pittston-based dance troupe BOTB has been able to participate in a dance competition. On the weekend of March 26, 27, 28, the group traveled back to the city of Somerset, New Jersey to compete once again.

The last time BOTB competed was in February 2020 just prior to the pandemic breakout.

“It was so nice to give the kids a slice of normalcy,” Rachel Leandri, co-owner of BOTB, remarked of the dance troupe finally getting back to a competition. “We usually do two a year and the kids were so excited to get back to a competition.”

BOTB traveled to Somerset using CDC protocol of social distancing as well as sanitizing along the way.

“I’m so proud and gratified as a studio director,” Rachel Leandri, co-owner of BOTB, said. “I’m proud of all these kids whether they competed in our dance company program or they just dance with use recreationally once a week, it’s truly special what we are cultivating at BOTB.”

The mini-level dancers competed at the Shooting Star age six and under group categories.

They received a platinum score, second place and the Ultimate Precision Award for their group tap. They also notched a platinum score and third place for their jazz.

The petite-level dancers competed in the Shooting Star age 10 to 12 small group tap category. They took second place and received a platinum score.Three of the petite dancers also competed in the Rising Star age 10 to 12 hip-hop trio category. They received a second place and platinum score.

The junior-level dancers competed in the Rising Star age 13 to 15 group categories.

Their musical theatre routine received a Diamond score – highest scoring level you can reach in the competition – a first place, and special judge’s award entitled Teamwork Makes the Dream Work. They also won the age 13 and up overall award for having the highest-scoring routine in the Rising Star division.

The junior level received a platinum score, third place, and the Ultimate Showmanship Award for their jazz routine.

The dancers from all three levels, part of BOTB Dance Company, competed in the Rising Star age 10 to 12 lyrical line category. They received a platinum score and landed first place.

On Monday, March 29, all the dancers from BOTB brought their knapsacks to the BOTB studio to watch a livestream of the announcements of the winners of the competition the day before.

Miss Rachel Leandri (co-owner, founder and studio director), Miss Brittany Mansell, and Miss Lauren Timek are the BOTB Dance Company instructors. Brad Chikowski is co-owner of BOTB.

If you would like your child enrolled at BOTB, go to their website at www.broadwayontheboulevard.com.