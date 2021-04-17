🔊 Listen to this

It’s still a small surge compared to the dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases in November and December, but Luzerne County continues to report new cases in higher numbers, and this week only one of the 41 ZIP codes tracked by the Times Leader reported no new cases.

That’s the first time since the first week of January that 40 codes had increases.

The week ending Friday was the first time in five weeks that the Hazleton code of 18201 reported the most new cases, 105. In fact it was the only code of the 41 all or partially in Luzerne County that had more than 100 cases. The other usual suspects at the top were the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 with 83 new cases and the Kingston code of 18704 with 71.

For most of the pandemic, those three codes have shared the lead in new cases most weeks. The Hazleton code of 18202 had the fourth highest total with 54 new cases. No other code reported 50 or more cases.

The only code reporting no new cases was Harleigh’s 18225. Another 16 codes had fewer than 10 but at least one case.