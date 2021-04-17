🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce finally got to celebrate the organization’s 100th birthday last night in a Roaring 20s-themed extravaganza held the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport’s Aviation Technologies hangar.

Even though the chamber is celebrating 100 years, it is actually their 101st birthday. The party planning began two years ago, but the party had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Because of relaxed CDC guidelines, the party was held with some limitations.

For one, the attendance could not be as large as first anticipated. Like any event that was to beheld over the last 13 months that had to be cancelled or postponed, the Chamber’s birthday party was set to be one big event that hadn’t been seen in Greater Pittston in many years.

It’s a pity COVID stopped the Chamber’s plans in its tracks just like weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, grand openings or other noteworthy events.

When you drive by the chamber’s building on the corner of William Street and Kennedy Boulevard, it’s hard to believe the history that flowed through that entity.

Of course, their work at the chamber is ongoing, never-ending and always working for businesses in Greater Pittston.

Michelle Mikitish, executive vice president, and Brandi Bartush, administrator/events coordinator, do their best to keep the machine rolling.

Congrats on 100 … I mean, 101 years and on to the next 100.

Sunday Dispatch Person of the Year announced

It’s that time of the year when the Sunday Dispatch announces the Person of the Year and the 2020 honor goes to not just one person, but four people, the Sidari family of West Pittston.

The Sidari’s, Pete and Patty are the parents of Peter, Victoria and the late Dr. Jennifer Sidari.

Since Jen’s death in 2013, the Sidari’s decided to do what they believed Jen would have done in her lifetime if she had lived. She would have taken nothing for granted, she would have worked hard at her profession and, most of all, she would have given back to others.

The Sidari’s started the Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation in honor of Jen and to live up to what her legacy would have been.

Unfortunately, I know many families that have lost children and in many cases they have done something to honor their lost children. That is so admirable and no doubt it can’t be an easy task, but it has to be cathartic as well as keeping their child’s memory in the forefront.

The Sidari’s are being honored for their philanthropic work in Jennifer’s name, and make no mistake about it, they are on a mission and they are focused where every single dollar goes in donations.

When Pete and Patty are ready to slow down their work, Peter and Victoria will pick up the baton.

On a personal level, I knew Jen, as she was a former teammate and classmate from the Wyoming Area class of 2005.

She was a tiny redhead that was extremely competitive, outrageously intelligent and had the smile that would light up any room she entered. She was a force to be reckoned with.

Jennifer was a leader, she was a champion for children and that was global as well when she took trips to Haiti and Africa to attend to children.

I think there are not enough adjectives to describe Jennifer, and it sure would have been great to see the kind of impact she would have made over her lifetime.

If Jennifer had the same drive and determination as her parents and now her siblings, only the sky would have been the limit.

Congratulations to the Sidari family, well deserved.

Joseph F. Saporito Lifetime of Service award named

When it came time to choose the recipient of this award, John Ackourey was right at the top of the list. His lifetime of work in helping, preserving and saving wildlife is untouched in Greater Pittston and beyond.

His passion started as a child and it never stopped.

John is a “go-to guy” when it comes to ridding bats in a house, or a beehive on an eave, or a snake in a basement. He’s not an exterminator; let’s make that clear.

John has one purpose and only one purpose – to save the life of any animal, insect or reptile.

He told me many times, “Their lives are just as important to them as yours is to you. Just like us, all they want to do is live.”

He also believes we need wildlife and even bees perform an important roll in the chain of life.

John is quite a guy and if you get a chance to sit down and talk to him, you feel his passion and it is intoxicating. We need a lot more John Ackourey’s in the world, that’s for sure.

His wife, Christina, has been so gracious in their partnership of life because every time the phone rings for John’s assistance, she understands and off he goes to save another animal.

John is knowledgeable, he’s fun, he’s smart and wife and he would help anyone when it comes to wildlife.

The Sidari’s and John Ackourey are great representatives and wonderful ambassadors of Greater Pittston.

Quote of the week

“Don’t educate your children to be rich. Educate them to be happy so when they grow up they will know the value of things, not the price.” – Benjamin Franklin

Thought of the week

“For me, I look at it as if we can make a difference and show that there are other creatures in the world that really aren’t that much different from us, that are just trying to live life like us in similar ways; hey, we’re all in this together.” – John Ackourey

Bumper stick

“Death ends life, not a relationship.” – Mitch Albom