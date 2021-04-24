🔊 Listen to this

Samuel Marranca of Pittson inducted into History Honor Society at Scranton

SCRANTON — Samuel Marranca, of Pittson, was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the international honor society in history. For induction into the honor society, students must have completed 12 credits in history, have a grade point average of 3.33 or higher in history, and rank in the top 35 percent of their overall class. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1967.

Marranca is a junior history major at the Jesuit university.