Event-goers chat in front of the bar at the ANNAMALY event, with one of Anna Malsky’s pieces hanging over it.

FORTY FORT — If it weren’t for everyone wearing masks, one could almost think Thursday night’s eARTh Day event at 900 Rutter Ave. was held in a much more normal time.

Conceived as a celebration of arts, and of the opening of the newly-minted ANNAMALY art gallery, the eARTh Day event was held, fittingly, on Earth Day, and it filled the facility with folks who were looking as much to see some art as they were to simply see something.

ANNAMALY is one of the newest-comers to the massive creative space that is 900 Rutter Ave., and it comes at the creative direction of artist-in-residence Anna Malsky, who lends her name to the gallery’s punny title.

ANNAMALY takes up part of the space that was formerly occupied by the Room at 900, an event space that has since vacated the building. A few weeks ago, Malsky told a Times Leader reporter that she and her mother, Gina Malsky, jumped at the opportunity to set up shop in the space, with Gina Malsky opening up an extension of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, for which she is the creative director.

At that time, the mother-daughter duo had plenty of work to do to set up the sparsely-furnished area into a gallery.

But by Thursday evening, it was clear that they had done it.

“I was laughing with my mom, like, ‘You know how when you watch interviews with celebrities or people that pull things off and they say they did it all themselves,’… there’s absolutely no way I could’ve pulled this off without my friends and family involved,” she said. “It was me being here every day, 12, 14 hours and having friends pop in and out, get up on the scissor lift.

“That’s where I was at; continually being in the space and absorbing myself, and trying to put myself into what the patron would think,” she said, explaining that she was frequently moving pieces around right up until the end.

Walking into the space for the first time, the viewer’s eye is immediately drawn to an imposing jester figure that looms large over the gallery, with striking contrast between reds and blacks, that set the tone for big emotional responses to other works in the gallery.

While many of the works are either murals or found object sculptures by Malsky herself, plenty of pieces are also paintings, sculptures and other works of art from artists who are friends of hers.

“I acquired a bunch of art, and put my feelers out there to my friends and people that I know that are art majors… and I ended up with all these great works of art,” she said.

While the works from her various friends are in various mediums and styles, she said she spent a considerable amount of time planning the best ways to lay the pieces out next to each other so as to keep the viewer’s eye moving from one piece to the next in a way that felt natural.

“It’s all been squished into this giant art sandwich that is what ANNAMALY is,” she said.

Malsky’s mother, Gina, told the Times Leader in a previous interview that the Malskys ended up in the space after the elder Malsky was approached by the building’s owner, David Koral, after the sale of the Downtown Arts space where the DTWB had been housed.

“I’ve known (Koral) for a long time, and he had approached me about new artists and things in the area and the artists from Downtown Arts, if they were displaced or they went somewhere else,” she said at the time. “And so we had talked about having a part of the Dance Studio of Wilkes-Barre here at 900 and that’s why we’re calling it the extension.

“David gave her the opportunity to become the artist in residence here at 900 and make the space something her own,” she went on about her daughter.

On Thursday night, the space was filled with viewers who came for the gallery’s opening. Two of those viewers were Gerry Duboice and Beverly Jean Johnston, both of Kingston, who said that they decided to come check out the art after seeing a piece featuring ANNAMALY in the Times Leader.

They said they were excited to have something to do, especially since they are both strong supporters of local art themselves.

“It’s bringing everyone together, and that is so important right now, I really do,” Johnston said.

Duboice said she was greatly interested in the art on show.

“It’s very unusual, very youthful,” she said. “It’s very eclectic; there’s no particular style. Everything is so different.”