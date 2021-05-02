🔊 Listen to this

Hard to believe, but it is May 2 and as the temperatures start to rise and plants and trees become fully bloomed, I feel like there a change in the air.

Personally, I feel the more vaccines being distributed; the quicker we will get back to some type of normalcy. I’m not sure what the new normal will be, but it will surely be good to get around freely once more.

We hear each week that what we had in the past such as festivals, for example, are planning to come back over the summer and into fall. I’m all for that.

What’s crazy for me is, on May 8, I will be fully vaccinated for eight weeks. Pundits and naysayers of the vaccine are just waiting for people to get sick or arms to fall off or worse, but I can tell you, I feel great. There are no side affects, although growing more hair on my head would have been a good side affect. I don’t notice any difference, though.

One thing I do feel, is confident that if I somehow contract COVID, my vaccine will prevent me from getting violently ill causing hospitalization or worse, death. That is a piece of mind for me.

It will be great, with summer rapidly approaching, to open public pools, parks, museums, parades, and as I mentioned, festivals.

A few weekends ago, the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce held their 100th anniversary party with more than 200 in attendance. I’m happy to report, as of late this past week, there are still no COVID cases or adverse reactions from those that attended the party.

This is a good thing to report and as many have been saying, we need to get back to a normal and having an event like the 100th anniversary is encouraging to know we can successfully do so, even if there were some limits and safety protocol in practice.

Eventually those limits and protocol will be lifted entirely.

I look at it this way, if the pandemic of 1918, as devastating as it was, managed to get over that pandemic without the advancement of science like we have today, we can certainly get out of this mess, and it looks like it will be possibly in half the time of the 1918 pandemic.

We are a society of impatient people. We want things done yesterday. We stand in front of a microwaving tapping our toes waiting for something to heat up when before the invention of microwaves, everything had to be heated up the old fashion way either on the stove top or in the oven taking twice as long.

It seems, for now, the key is still wearing the mask but even at that, guidelines are being loosened up with those rules.

It is a bit worrisome that the lines to receive a vaccine are getting shorter and shorter, and some people are opting to shelf the second vaccine and even others not wanting the vaccine at all.

I still believe the negativity behind the bad rap of the vaccine is still politically motivated for the most part. For me, I’m still sticking with science, not what any politician or party leans toward.

If you are free today, stop by what the City of Pittston used to refer as the “pocket park” next to Napoli’s Pizza.

Today at 2:00 p.m. the park will officially be renamed the Hon. James A. Musto, Greater Pittston Miner and Garment Worker Memorial Park. Yes it’s a long name for a small park but it is a well-deserved title in what the late Rep. Musto did to help mine and garment workers in Greater Pittston.

If it wasn’t for Musto, my grandfathers would not have been able to take advantage of government funds for those with Black Lung, a debilitating lung disease caused by the coal dust for those working in the mines.

The official title was House Bill No. 116, ACT 335 of 1965 amending the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act approving additional monies to mining employees totally disabled by Silicosis Anthraco-Silicosis Asbestosis, or more commonly known as Black Lung.

This was an act taken on the state level in Pennsylvania, but soon enough, there was a push on the national level to follow suit.

So, we the people of Greater Pittston owe a lot to state Rep. James Musto, on creating such a bill to help many of our ancestors that worked feverishly in the mines.

Local political leaders along with members of the Musto family will be on hand for the dedication.

I think it’s great to honor our past as we have done in Greater Pittston, and it’s nice to know the “pocket park” now has an official name.

I hope the people of Greater Pittston can stop by and read the plaque and reflect in the beautiful park the honor as been bestowed.

For those of you not able to attend the dedication, get out today and enjoy the great outdoors in Greater Pittston.

Take a drive to the riverbank at West Pittston and even though the Cherry Blossom Festival will be delayed, take in the beauty of the trees in full bloom. They are spectacular and look gorgeous.

The trees seem to be in bloom a week or two earlier than normal, and I wish they can stay bloomed all summer.

