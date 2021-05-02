West Pittston Police Department Chief Michael Turner accepted a $5,000 check from the Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation to be utilized by the police department towards expenses and purchases. Left to right: WPPD Ptlm. Robert Shupp, Chief Turner, Pete Sidari, Dr. Jen’s Hope.

The Pete Sidari family donated $5,000 through the Dr. Jen’s Hope Memorial Foundation, the late daughter of the Sidari’s, in aiding the Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston. Shown in the photos are Meals on Wheels board members, members of the Sidari family, and city officials. Kneeling, left to right: Brian Matyjevich and Pete Sidari. Second row: Rose Ragnacci, Patty Sidari, Victoria Sidari, Linda Falzone, Warren Pollard, Judy Betti, Beth O’Boyle. Back row: Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main St. manager, Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Tony Greco, Paul Connors, Lois McHugh, Jillian Matyjevich. Absent board members: Ann Powers, Louise Smith, Mike O’Boyle, Doreen Reese.

Over the years, Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation has donated to dozens and dozens of charitable organzations since 2013.

The Sidari family proudly accepts the Sunday Dispatch 2020 Person of the Year award in honor of their inspiration, the late Dr. Jennifer A. Sidari. Left to right: Victoria Sidari, Patty Sidari, Pete Sidari (holding Jennifer’s photo), Peter Sidari.

WEST PITTSTON – Helen Keller once said, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen nor even touched, but just felt in the heart.”

Dr. Jennifer A. Sidari may have passed away in 2013; she is still touching many hearts through the efforts of her family, mother Patty, father Pete, brother Peter and sister Victoria.

The Sidari family, in honor of their beloved daughter and sister, created Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation, raising thousands upon thousands of dollars to help those needing help by the way of scholarships and financial donations.

Because of the Sidari family’s philanthropic efforts in and around Greater Pittston in Jennifer’s name, the Sidaris have been named the Sunday Dispatch Person of the Year.

I don’t know what to say, but thank you, thank the folks behind the award in choosing our family,” Peter Sidari said, upon receiving word on the award. “It’s just an honor in a community like this to be recognized. If anyone deserves credit, it should be Jen. She’d be the one getting the awards, not us so I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Dr. Sidari, a former West Pittston resident, 2005 Wyoming Area graduate, and double major at the University of Scranton, was a part of the first graduating class of then newly formed Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC), Scranton.

She graduated from TCMC in 2013 and accepted a residency at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, in pediatric medicine. After suddenly being stricken, she passed away on May 29, 2013, in the same hospital she was to begin working at a week later.

Since her death, her family has rallied behind Jennifer vowing to continue her work in helping others by creating, not only the foundation in her name, but creating the Jennifer A. Sidari, M.D. “13” Scholarship at medical college she attended, the Jennifer A. Sidari, “13” Global Health Award Heart to Heart International, the Jennifer A. Sidari Scholarship at Wyoming Area, and the West Pittston Library Jennifer A. Sidari, M.D. Collection.

To date, the Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation has given out about $500,000 in donations, including $200,000 of that going to Pittston resident Chris Musto toward a full scholarship for medical school at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton.

“We are trying, in a lot of ways, to honor Jen and her commitment in the community and the people where she grew up,” Sidari said. “She always gave the entire community credit for what she did and what she accomplished. She often said, ‘I’m a product of the whole community.’”

The Sidari family has been working hard over the years raising money for the foundation through their two main fundraisers, a motorcycle rally/block party and golf tournament annually.

Sidari said 100% of the donated money goes into the fund and no administrator’s fees come out of money donated.

Over the past year, the Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation donated money for the Wyoming Area Kiwanis’ Invest in a Vest program for rifle-proof vests for Greater Pittston law enforcement officers, $5,000 to the Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels program, Toys for Tots, and $5,000 to the West Pittston Police Department, among other donations.

“It was a real pleasure for us to be able to help,” Sidari said, in donating to Meals on Wheels. “That would be the kind of thing Jen would be encouraging us to do. It’s just as important to us to be able to give to a group of people that are having an impact on people every day.”

Sidari went on to say Jennifer’s philosophy was if you wanted to do good, you could do more good by working hard, getting ahead and helping people.

“We do this to honor Jen to do what she would do,” Sidari said. “Jen’s up there watching, and if we weren’t doing something, she’d be throwing lighting bolts down on all of us.”