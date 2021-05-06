🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee today — no purchase necessary — to all healthcare workers who visit participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Abby Zweigle, spokesperson for Dunkin’ Brands, said ID is required and the promotion excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, and the limit is one per guest. Zweigle said dairy alternatives, cold foam, flavors and espresso shots may be additional. The promotion is not valid on mobile orders.

A news release from Dunkin’ stated:

“As our health care heroes continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, here at Dunkin’, we are proud to support those on the front lines. In honor of National Nurses Day, on Thursday, May 6, we’re showing our appreciation and support to healthcare heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe with a special offer, while continuing various initiatives to give back to healthcare workers across the country.”

The news releases went on to say, “From the very start of the pandemic, Dunkin’ and our franchisees have offered our support and gratitude to healthcare professionals nationwide. In honor of National Nurses Day this Thursday, we’re once again showing our appreciation by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee — no purchase necessary — to healthcare workers who show their ID and visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Zweigle said Dunkin’ is continuing to bring food trucks and make product deliveries to hospitals, vaccination sites, emergency sites, and first responders across the country, particularly in areas where the impact of COVID-19 has hit the hardest.

“Through funding provided by Dunkin’, our franchisees, and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, hundreds of thousands of complimentary cups of coffee, donuts, Keurig K-Cup® pods, and Dunkin’ gift cards have been delivered to hospitals and emergency sites nationwide,” the news release stated.