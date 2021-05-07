🔊 Listen to this

Ricketts Glen State Park is seen in this image provided by the organizers of #570 Day.

The Susquehanna River and downtown Wilkes-Barre are seen in this image provided by the organizers of #570 Day.

WILKES-BARRE — Organizers of #570 Day say the event aims to spread positivity, local pride and celebrate the people and places within the 570 area code.

And today, Friday, May 7, is that day — #570Day.

“Northeast Pennsylvania packs a whole lot into one corner of the state,” said Christine Mackin Meluskey, President of the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, one of the organizing groups. “From hiking trails and breathtaking vistas, to ski slopes and water parks, to craft breweries and eateries dishing out local flavor — and the list goes on and on.”

Meluskey said that’s the idea behind #570Day — a new online initiative born through the combined, creative efforts of the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visit Luzerne County.

Related Video

To get involved, people can follow on Facebook — www.facebook.com/570Day — for updates throughout the day, or watch #570Day on social media to see all the great things in Northeast Pennsylvania.

When the event was announced on April 22, Megan Filak, Membership & Marketing Coordinator at Visit Luzerne County, said after more than a year living with the pandemic, “we can all use a little positivity.”

Filak said getting involved is easy.

“On May 7, we’re asking people to use #570Day on social media to share photos, videos or stories of what they love in the 570 area,” Filak added. “We’re encouraging people to use #570Day to share what they love about the 570 — it can be anything from their Friday night pizza place, to their favorite park, or a special person in the 570 who has made a difference.”

Theodore B. Wampole, Jr, Executive Director of the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said 570 Day is a great idea and he praised Filak and her team for coming up with this idea.

“It truly gives everyone an opportunity, especially on this one day, to talk about what they love about our 570 area code,” Wampole said. “It’s a great positive event that everyone should take advantage of and let everyone know what they love about our area. It’s an opportunity let everyone know this is who we are and why we love it here.”

Filak said she hopes #570Day will shine some light on many of the “hidden gems” in Northeastern PA, by spreading positive energy and awareness for the businesses, people, places and amenities that make our area stand out.

Ahmad Ali, Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce & Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, said the initiative was created for the people of the 570 area.

“They are who truly makes our area special and we want to encourage them to use the hashtag (#570Day) across all social media platforms on May 7, to highlight what they love most about our area,” Ali said. “We are all excited for #570Day, but most of all excited to see what our community chooses to share on May 7. The possibilities are endless.”