If you’re fully vaccinated, you can show your face in Gerrity’s Supermarkets — your whole face, that is.

In response to Thursday’s updated face mask guidelines released by the The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Scranton-based retail chain announced Friday that it will no longer require customers and employees who are vaccinated to wear a face covering in its Gerrity’s Supermarkets and Gerrity’s Ace Hardware stores.

The change takes effect immediately.

Customers who are not vaccinated will still need to continue to wear a face covering. The same will apply to Gerrity’s team members.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have tried to do our best with the information provided and this situation is no different.” said Joe Fasula, Co-owner of Gerrity’s. “However, there are no perfect answers. I hope people will understand the difficult position that all businesses are in. The state has said that masks must be worn by unvaccinated people until we reach a 70% vaccination rate. Until that time we need to follow guidelines.”

Something else that isn’t changing: Gerrity’s also remindined everyone that despite the new rules, people should still monitor themselves for symptoms and not come shopping if they feel sick.

Anyone who suspects that they may be ill should stay home and get tested, the release added, noting that Gerrity’s offers online shopping at gerritys.com and will continue to accept phone orders.