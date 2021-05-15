EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic held Mass to mark Ascension Thursday followed by the annual May Crowing ceremony.
Father Daniel Issing, CSC, of King’s College, celebrated the Ascension Thursday Mass in front of the eighth-grade class who were socially distanced.
Following Mass, the entire school adjourned to outdoors to participate in the annual May Crowning.
Kendall Morris served at the May Queen and Abigail Butler as her attendant. Both are eighth-graders.
Related Video
Eileen Rishcoff serves as school principal.
– Tony Callaio