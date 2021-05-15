🔊 Listen to this

Leading prayers during the May Crowning ceremony at Wyoming Area Catholic are, left to right: Kendall Morris (May Queen), Katherine Morganand Samara Bellas, all 8th grade students.

The 2021 Wyoming Area Catholic May Queen Kendall Morris, places a crown of flowers on top of the statue of the Blessed Mother Mary during the school’s annual May Crowning held on Thursday, May 13.

All students at Wyoming Area Catholic were able to participate in the annual May Crowning ceremony held outside the school.

Wyoming Area Catholic conducted a May Crowning on Thursday, May 13, after Ascension Thursday Mass. Shown are May Queen Kendall Morris, left, and her attendant Abigail Butler.

EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic held Mass to mark Ascension Thursday followed by the annual May Crowing ceremony.

Father Daniel Issing, CSC, of King’s College, celebrated the Ascension Thursday Mass in front of the eighth-grade class who were socially distanced.

Following Mass, the entire school adjourned to outdoors to participate in the annual May Crowning.

Kendall Morris served at the May Queen and Abigail Butler as her attendant. Both are eighth-graders.

Eileen Rishcoff serves as school principal.

– Tony Callaio