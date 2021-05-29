Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, does last minute preparations before taking part in the chamber’s outing for National Pizza Day held for chamber members.

Lee and Deb Monteforte stopped by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce for a slice of pizza and a beverage on Friday, May 12.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce is always looking for ways to highlight members by holding several functions during the year. On Friday, May 21, the chamber held a pizza party on its grounds for members.

“At the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, we love any opportunity to showcase our members,” Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, said. “When we realized it was National Pizza Party Day we knew this was one of those opportunities we couldn’t miss.”

Pizza and sandwiches were donated by Arcaro’s the Next Generation, The Red Mill, Uncle Joe’s Pizza and Valley Meat and Deli.

“We were able to offer guests a fun sampling of pizza party foods, simple cocktails and some much needed networking,” Mikitish said.

Mikitish as well as Brandi Bartush, the chamber’s special events coordinator, prepared for the party by setting up tents outside with food in the conference room.

Both Mikitish and Bartush felt is was possible to hold such an event with the latest decisions by the CDC and federal government.

“As we all venture into this post-pandemic world, it is important that organizations like the chamber present occasions like this, for members to come together in safe and comfortable environment, so that we can all move forward toward a return to normalcy,” Mikitish said.