PITTSTON — The Rotary Club of Pittston recently purchased lunch for the staff at the Geisinger Centerpoint Vaccine Clinic at 300 Keystone Avenue. The club supplied sandwiches, chips and soda, all delivered for lunch on May 21.

“Most of the members have received our vaccines and we saw how hard at work the staff has been. We thought it would be really nice to show our appreciation and recognize what these folks are doing for our community,” said Rachael Stark, club president. “We have all seen how devastating COVID has been, so effective roll out of the vaccine has been important — and Geisinger Pittston has been a vital part of that locally.”

To date, Pittston vaccine center staff have administered more than 96,000 doses.

“We have been working hard to get shots in the arms of everyone in the community,” said Robin Lesh, Geisinger licensed practical nurse, who has been on site since the clinic began vaccinations. “We are very thankful for the Rotary acknowledgment of our staff’s hard work. This generous lunch donation will go a long way to fuel our team as they continue to work to help end this pandemic.”

The Pittston Rotary has about 20 active members who are eager to give back to the community. Members represent a wide variety of occupations, from nurses and engineers to accountants.

“Pittston is our home, so we appreciate anyone who cares about it the way we do and serves our community,” Stark said.