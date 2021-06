🔊 Listen to this

Designer Purse Bingo will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Bingo will be from 1 to 4 p.m.

Pre-sales are $20; entrance is $25 at the door. This includes 20 games of Bingo (extra games may be purchased).

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. There also be a basket raffle, door prize and bake sale.

For tickets, contact parish office at 570-655-8956 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.