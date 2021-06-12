🔊 Listen to this

Jared Jordan, 43, was sworn in as the newest member of the West Pittston council. Jordan will serve the rest of Barry Hosier Sr.’s term, who moved out of town. The Honorable Thomas F. Burke Jr. is shown swearing in Jordan at the borough council chambers on Wednesday, June 9.

“Barry Hosier Sr. moved out of town and put in his resignation, and at the April meeting, the council accepted it,” Jordan said. “When I saw the advertisement for his position, I sent in my resume.”

Ironically, earlier in 2021, prior to Hosier resigning, Jordan filed an application with Luzerne Country to run for a West Pittston council seat.

Jordan was placed on the ballot in the Primary Election and won the Republic ticket. He ran unopposed, and the Democrats did not place anyone on the ballot, essentially making Jordan a shoe-in for council position in the General Election.

The 43-year-old is a lifelong resident of West Pittston and a licensed funeral director. Jordan has served the borough going back to 1996 when working as a member of the ambulance crew as well as the fire department.

Jordan is married to Virginia Jordan. Together they have four children: Clayton, 8, Benjamin, 7, Josephine, 6, and Emma, 4. He is the son of Kenneth and Jamie Jordan.