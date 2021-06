🔊 Listen to this

The Rotary Club of Wyoming recently presented scholarships to three Wyoming Area graduating seniors. The students were selected from several written essays detailing what personal impact community service has had on them, including specific examples of their involvement in community service. Shown from the left is senior Charles Alfano, Scholarship Co-Chair John Harrington, Senior Katelyn Thornton, Rotary President and Co-Chair Tom Mosca, Senior Zachary Houston.