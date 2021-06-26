🔊 Listen to this

I’d like to take a minute to address the Wyoming Area run for a state title in baseball that took place on Monday, June 14, at Penn State University.

Anytime either Wyoming Area or Pittston Area are in the hunt, sports wise, in pulling off a great win, an upset, or taking a team to a district title or even states, the pride I feel for our area is overwhelming.

I just want Greater Pittston to succeed in all we do. I want us to show everyone from the state of PA to the world that we are special people.

Eventually, as the old saying goes, it’s not about winning or losing, but it’s about how you play the game, and I saw some pretty talented, awesome athletes and coaches over the last few weeks of covering three of the four games the Warriors played in order to get to Penn State.

Related Video

The come-from-behind win over Brenner-Prendergast at DeSales University was one for the ages, and may in fact be one of the greatest bottom of the last inning victories I’ve ever seen — I mean ever.

Being down by three runs with two outs in the game to win 4-3 was just, well, you can’t write a Hollywood script better than the ending the Warriors took home.

It was reminiscent of the “Miracle on Ice” game when the 1980 USA Hockey team beat the USSR super power team in an upset 4-3, ironically the same score as the Wyoming Area victory.

All we needed to hear at the end of the game at DeSales was broadcaster Al Michaels exclaim, “Do you believe in miracles? YES!”

I’ve seen the Warriors take home a big win like they did against Brenner-Prendergast and I’ve seen them lose at states against New Castle in defeat and what I took home from both games was how well the boys acted after each game.

Coming from behind was insane and yes, the team did celebrate, but it wasn’t an “in your face” type of celebration. You could see how happy the team was, but yet, they were humble.

I saw the same humility on the field after the states game. There were not a lot of tears shed and a good friend of mine would have said, “They took defeat like men.” They did, they really did.

I’m sure the bus ride home was a long one and perhaps tears were shed then, but from behind my camera, the loss was mature as any professional baseball team you see after losing the World Series.

Here’s the thing, you just don’t see maturity like that only on one side of the river, you see it on both, and it’s a testament of the coaching staffs at Pittston Area and at Wyoming Area.

I won’t stop there; the parents of our kids in Great Pittston need to be commended as well. From what I understand, the parents and fans of Brenner-Prendergast were not friendly and just downright insulting, childlike if you will.

That’s unfortunate that had to happen, but again, for Greater Pittstonians, it’s about pride and who we are and what we stand for.

Congratulations and a tip of the hat to the Warriors, coaching staff and parents of a bunch of great kids. With 95% of the starting team coming back for next year, it will be interesting to see if the boys will be back at Penn State again in 2022.

A few other reflections come to mind for this Sunday.

During my weekly walk about town with my childhood friend, we both remarked how the weather mid-week was just spectacular. It reminded us both of our childhoods and how a lazy summer day was what we both took away all those years ago.

Summers in my youth seemed to last forever and the days were very long, with sunshine seemingly all summer until school started in late August, early September.

There was always so much daylight to play outside with our friends.

We had the community pool to keep us busy during the summer months and it’s a real pity children of today will never experience that feeling of meeting up with friends to socialize at the pool.

The pool would open at 1 p.m. on the dot and we never left until we had to be home for supper. After our dinner clean-up, if we didn’t have to play in a ballgame, we headed back to the pool until it closed at 9 p.m.

There was no internet, no iPhones, iPads or any electric device to melt our minds at the pool; we had the sun to do that. The only way to tell time was the large clock that hung above the food stand.

As the afternoon wore on, you’d glance at the clock every so often figuring out when was the best time to leave the pool and be home on time.

Now, my childhood oasis has been filled in and a never-used gazebo sits on the very same spot where fun and frolic was the activity of the day. Thank God we have memories and good ones at that.

I’d like to congratulate Art e Fekts Gallery, Pittston, on another successful exhibit of one of our area’s artists. Helen Lavelle’s art is very moving and touching and spectacular — congratulations.

Quote of the week

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” – Mark Twain

Thoughts of the week

“There are more things … likely to frighten us than there are to crush us; we suffer more often in imagination than in reality.” – Seneca

Bumper sticker

“What we achieve inwardly will change outer reality.” – Plutarch