The final state education budget may have much smaller increases than Gov. Tom Wolf proposed in February, but it is still being billed as an “historic” increase in state funding, and for Luzerne County’s 11 school districts it means an estimated combined increase of $13.3 million for the 2021-22 school year.

The money has been added in three funds: Basic Education, Special Education and a new “Level Up” program intended to increase funding for the state’s 100 poorest districts. That means 400 districts did not get Level up money, including four local districts: Crestwood, Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Pittston Area.

Among the local districts that will get Level Up funds, the amount ranges from $58,220 for Northwest Area, the county’s smallest district by enrollment, to $1.66 million for Hazleton Area and $1.65 million for Wilkes-Barre Area, the county’s largest and second largest respectively.

The biggest total increases similarly go to Hazleton Area, getting $4.54 million more, and Wilkes-Barre Area, getting $3.88 million more, while Northwest Area should see the smallest total increase, $107,436.