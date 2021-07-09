Pittston Kiwanis Club’s 35th annual golf tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at Emanon Country Club in Falls and will benefit the Brian J. Musto Charitable Foundation, the greater Pittston YMCA youth programs and Pittston Kiwanis- sponsored service leadership programs.

The tournament begins at 2 p.m. with registration starting at 1 p.m. The cost is $80 per golfer and includes golf, cart, light lunch, dinner, awards and gifts. Single players as well as foursomes are welcome.

Hole sponsorships are $100. Contact Sal Bernardi at 570-820-8459, Don Shearer at 570-357-9144, or Ron Faust at 570-814-7157.