Wyoming Seminary congratulates the following local students who were named to the 2021 Winter Term Dean’s List:

• Katharine Getz of Yatesville, earned High Honors.

• Shawna Casey of Jenkins Township, earned High Honors.

• Ava Smith of West Pittston, earned High Honors.

• Khizar Ali of Jenkins Twp, earned High Honors.

• Philip Gelso of Duryea, earned High Honors.

• Michael Stanczyk of Wyoming, earned High Honors.

• Jacob Koretz of West Pittston, earned Honors.

• Ava Bufalino of Wyoming, earned Honors.

• Luke Johns of Avoca, earned Honors.

• Dylan Ostroski of West Wyoming, earned Honors.

• Emily Aikens of Jenkins Township, earned High Honors.

• Jacob Ruderman of West Pittston, earned High Honors.

• Samantha Quinn of Duryea, earned High Honors.

• Samantha Casey of Jenkins Township, earned High Honors.

• Nathaniel Stavish of West Wyoming, earned Honors.

• Andrew Mauriello of Duryea, earned High Honors.

• Charles Cox of Pittston, earned High Honors.

• Armeen Ali of Jenkins Township, earned High Honors.

• John Gardner of Harding, earned High Honors.

• Hannah Johns of Avoca, earned Honors.

• Faith Stoshak of West Wyoming, earned High Honors.

• Tiffany Stoshak of West Wyoming, earned High Honors.

• David Getz of Pittston, earned High Honors.

• Paul Stevenson of Duryea, earned High Honors.

• Benecio Carpentier of Wyoming, earned High Honors.

• Olivia Sekel of Harding, earned High Honors.

• Eliana Parra of Wyoming, earned Honors.

• Celeste Perry of Wyoming, earned Honors.

Wyoming Seminary Upper School recognizes two levels of academic honor each trimester. Students who are named to the Dean’s List Honors maintain a grade point average of 3.80 and above, while students who earn Dean’s List status hold a grade point average of 3.30 and above.

Founded in 1844, Wyoming Seminary is a coeducational day/boarding school situated in the Wyoming Valley of northeast Pennsylvania. Creative arts, athletics, and extracurricular programs provide students an opportunity to engage, lead, represent, and serve as active participants in the life of the school. With 177 years of successful educational service, Wyoming Seminary enjoys a strong place in the independent school world.