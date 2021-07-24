🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — In the midst of the sweltering heat of summer, the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, like Santa Claus, never rests.

The Squad is busy planning its first-ever golf outing to help raise funds for a few thousand Christmas gifts to donate to children this winter.

The first annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Golf Tournament will take place at Irem Temple Country Club, Dallas, on Saturday, Sept. 11, with registration at 12:30 p.m. and a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

The fee is $460 per foursome. That includes a round of golf with a cart, swag bag, several contests on the course, dinner, beverages, and entertainment. The field is limited to 27 foursomes.

Related Video

To enter, send a check to Greater Pittston Santa Squad, 76 S. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640, or go to their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/greaterpittstonsantasquad) to request an entry form.

According to Santa Squad founder Anthony Marranca, there will be plenty of prizes and surprises throughout the day, including a hotdog and beverages at the 9th hole.

“This golf tournament is taking place of the annual softball tournament,” Marranca said. “We loved having the softball tournament but it’s getting harder to round up three days worth of volunteers for the event. The golf tournament is a one-day event and we are hoping we have great results.”

The huge benefactor of the toys collected for Christmas distribution was the West Pittston Salvation Army, which closed its doors for good this past June.

According to Marranca, this is a pivotal year for the Santa Squad because they have big shoes to fill with the loss of the Salvation Army.

“It is a critical year for us and losing the Salvation Army is big,” Marranca said. “We were able to help 15 charities last year and the Salvation Army was the biggest. We start looking for those in need for toys in Pittston, then we look to other Greater Pittston communities.”

Last year, the Santa Squad gave away 4,000 and 4,500 toys that included some clothing as well.

“The Santa Squad is needed even more for 2021 Christmas,” Marranca added. “We have a lot of children that depended on the Salvation Army for toys as well as other charities. The money that will come from the golf tournament and our other fundraisers will get us over the top.”

Santa Squad will ramp up into high gear as fall continues when the next fundraiser, their annual Turkey Bowl football game will take place and if allowed, a dinner to accompany it.

Marranca said if anyone is interested in sponsoring a golf hole, reach out to him via Facebook or stop by the address listed above. Sponsorships are $100 per hole.