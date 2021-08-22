🔊 Listen to this

We do look forward to our festivals in Greater Pittston, but what we don’t look forward to or even consider, is rain.

Last week, looking at the long-range prediction, rain was in the forecast. With as much rain has we received this summer, rain for the Tomato Festival looked like it was a given.

Thursday was the first day of the 2021 Tomato Festival, and as I left my west side home, the ground was dry as a bone, but as I got closer to the Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge, the ground was soaked. It wasn’t raining, but apparently, I just missed a downpour.

Naturally, as a photographer, I was a bit worried because I had to photo the festival for the Times Leader and Sunday Dispatch. When you carry two cameras and it’s raining, it makes for a miserable job.

Related Video

I arrived at the wet festival lot, and it looked a bit promising. It was still a bit cloudy, but within the hour, I saw a break of blue sky to the west. When I turned back to the east, there it was.

A beautiful rainbow popped out as I looked towards the Pittston Memorial Library, and when there’s a rainbow, there had to be sun.

I turned back around to the west and clouds broke and the sun came out.

It was looking like the Tomato Festival committee dodged a first night bullet.

People started to flood the grounds and media arrived for Mayor Michael Lombardo’s welcome speech. The sun actually heated up and the humidity returned and it felt like a great August summer night.

Mayor Mike mentioned the sponsors of the festival, which if it wasn’t for them, the festival wouldn’t be possible.

Tomato Festival committee stood behind him on the stage, as did special guest, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

The Tomato Festival runs like a top, and each year it gets tweaked here and there making it run more efficiently. Mayor told me there was some new additions at Tomato Festival HQ when monitor displays were installed my Jim Zarra giving it a professional look.

The grounds were fitted with a more efficient electrical system that, according to Mayor Lombardo, with the rain that occurred earlier, a lot of electric circuits would have tripped.

Because of the ever-present COVID in Greater Pittston still being a threat, hand-washing and sanitizer stations were all over the grounds. I saw a lot of people using them and rightfully so. On Friday, the country reported over 70 cases of COVID where reported. The numbers are rising.

There was a sign of emptiness where some of the games like the ping pong ball toss to win a fish was gone as a few other games were not present. The bounce features for children were also visibly missing.

Mayor Lombardo said he wanted to eliminate as many “contact” items as possible.

The biggest absence for the festival was the tomato fights. Gone for 2021 for obvious reasons, explained but organizers are hoping it will return for next year.

At press time, with Tropical Storm Fred in the rearview mirror, Hurricane Henri was charging up the coast. That may affect the festival today. The last day is always a sad day because it signifies the unofficial end of summer, but when a hurricane is heading in our direction, it really puts a damper on things.

Granted, the storm is projected to be east of the coastline and is expected to hit landfall at Boston, we are close enough with the rain bands for it to affect us.

Fingers crossed the storm moves further east and out to sea.

All food vendors were lined up and ready to go, and before you knew it, the aromatic delights of Italian food and other delicacies were permeating the second tier of the grounds. After a nice meal, deserts are in abundance.

The pandemic has stifled Mayor Lombardo’s plans on busting the Tomato Festival wide open, with plenty of plans in the future. His philosophy is to keep the festival fresh and new each year.

With a 24-month layoff of the festival, Lombardo and committee are happy to get a festival off the ground once again.

We all want to get back to some sense of normalcy, and holding the Tomato Festival is one way of doing just that, albeit a bit scaled back.

There is no doubt, now that Lombardo is in charge taking over the reigns from long time chair, Lori Nocito, the festival will have a new set of eyes with different vision.

Much success of the festival fell under Nocito’s leadership in making it a nationally known event.

Under Lombardo, all three tiers of the grounds will be utilized to its fullest. There will be some changes in the layout of the grounds to help with improvements in the flow and entertainment.

One thing that won’t change, great food and entertainment aside, is the camaraderie between Greater Pittstonians. Sometimes it is nearly impossible to go from one end of the grounds to the other without saying hello or stopping to chat with an old friend or neighbor.

That is what I really look forward to each year.

Quote of the week

“The toughness I was learning was not a martyred doggedness, a dumb heroism, but the art of accommodation. I thought: to be tough is the be fragile; to be tender is to be truly fierce.” – Gretel Ehrlich

Thoughts of the week

“The older you get, the more fragile you understand life to be. I think that’s good motivation for getting out of bed joyfully each day.” – Julia Roberts

Bumper sticker

“See respect, not attention. It lasts longer.” – Ziad Abdelnour