The 2021 Little Miss and Little Mister Tomato winners were Ari Dempsey, Jenkins Twp. and Maverick Fabbri, Exeter, both four-years-old.

Lexi Noone hands the winner’s trophy of the 2021 Little Mister Tomato context to Maverick Fabbri while contest MC Sarah Donahue helps with his sash.

2021 Little Miss Tomato winner Ari Dempsey blows a kiss to the camera at the end of her interview.

2021 Little Mister Tomato contestant Jameson Culbertson is all excited for his interview with MC Sarah Donahue.

Lea Lundy is all smiles as she is being interviewed by MC Sarah Donahue during the 2021 Little Miss Tomato contest during the Pittston Tomato Festival.

The 2021 Pittston Tomato Festival Little Miss and Little Mister Tomato were crowned on Sunday morning. From left to right: girls second runner-up: Aria Girrantano, first runner-up: Lacey Keiper, Little Miss Tomato: Ari Dempsey, Little Mister Tomato: Maverick Fabbri, boys first runner-up: Philip Dunn, second runner-up: Warren Brenner.

The umbrellas were out as Tomato Festival attendees waited for food at the Grico’s tent on Sunday.

PITTSTON — While it may have been a bit wetter than one would have hoped for, the fourth and final day of the annual Pittston Tomato Festival still managed to pack in a ton of food and a ton of fun.

The early part of the festivities on Sunday were spared a bit, as expected heavy rain held off for a few hours while the festival’s final afternoon began.

The rain eventually began to come down early Sunday evening while some vendors were beginning to pack up, but it didn’t stop Sunday’s attendees from getting their hands on some food or listening to live music at the Pittston City fire hall.

Umbrella in hand underneath the cover of a tree right in the middle of the festival grounds on Main Street, Mary Romanelli expressed her interest in seeing one of the evening’s performers.

“We were hoping to see the Eddie Money tribute band,” she said, referring to the band Shaken, scheduled to perform on Sunday. “I’m not sure if they’re still going to play.”

While the main stage was empty, inside the cozy confines of the fire hall, live music rocked on while everyone could enjoy some beer and escape the rain for a little bit.

There were still plenty of stops to make for a bite to eat too; lines of umbrellas could be seen at a number of tents, including spots like Rikasa, Sabatelle’s Market and Gramma Aita’s Kitchen.

“We just stopped and I got some rice pudding,” said Wyoming resident Alex Rego as she and Frank Zupancic exited the festival. “It was 10 out of 10, for sure.”

Zupancic said that it had been a while since they had come to the festival, and that even with Sunday’s rain they made sure to make the trip over.

“It is such a staple,” he said. “Everyone comes here.”

Earlier in the day, one of the festival’s biggest trademarks was held: the crowning of the annual Little Miss and Mister Pittston Tomato.Ari Dempsey, Jenkins Twp., and Maverick Fabbri, Exeter, both four-years-old, were crowned. Both will carry their titles for a year concluding at the 2022 Pittston Tomato Festival parade.