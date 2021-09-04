The combined Knights of Columbus Councils of Wyoming Valley will host their 44th annual Rosary Rally on Sunday, Sept. 26, at St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksvillle.

Father Gerald J. Gurka is Pastor.

The Knights of Columbus will begin a Rosary Procession with the Our Lady of Fatima Statue, followed by the participating faithful, at 2 p.m. on the Parish Grounds. The Rosary is dedicated to prayer and sacrifice in reparation for sin and for the salvation of souls as Our Lady has requested at Fatima, Portugal.

Those unable to process are invited to go directly to the Church at 3 p.m., at which time the Knights will lead the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary. Sunday’s Eucharistic Liturgy will be celebrated at 3:20 p.m., immediately following the Rosary. Refreshments will be served after Mass. All are welcome.