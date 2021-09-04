🔊 Listen to this

The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the River Commons.

On Saturday there will be the Little Miss Cherry Blossom Contest, and the Annual Parade which starts at 11 a.m. from Exeter Avenue to Wyoming Avenue and then right to the River Commons. The Grand Marshall will be “All Essential Workers During this Pandemic.”

There will also be arts and crafts, ballyhoo with candy apples and cotton candy plus food trucks which will consist of Polish, cheesesteak hoagies and belgian waffles. Scout Troop 302 will be selling homemade cut fries, wings and soft drinks. 50/50 Raffle, Grill Raffle and Instant Bingo are available. The WA Kiwanis Duck Derby will be held on Sunday.