The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club is excited to be bringing back its Annual Duck Derby event. Last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19, so this year it will be even better.

The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival will be held Sept. 11 and 12 on the river front in West Pittston and the Duck Derby will be held at 3 p.m. on the Sept. 12, between the two bridges. Tickets will be on sale at the Cherry Blossom Festival or can be purchased on our Venmo @wyomingarea-kiwanis.

All proceeds are used for programs and events that the Kiwanis club puts on for children and the community. The origanization supports Care Bears for traumatized children, sponsors little leagues and scout programs, the Child Development Center in West Pittston, free monthly summer family movies in the park, and prepares meals at the Ronald McDonald House each month..

Tickets are $5 per duck for a chance to win $500, $300 or $200.