The Duryea VFW Post 1227, along with the Duryea American Legion Post 585 and Son’s of the American Legion Squadron 585, will have a 9/11 Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the Duryea VFW Post on Stephenson Street, Duryea.

Everyone is invited to attend. All area Police and Fire Departments are asked to attend.

After the ceremony the Annual End of Summer Picnic will take place. Open to all. A family fun event. Free admission. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Live entertainment by the Sperazza Band from 5:30 to 9:30.