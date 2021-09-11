Queen of Apostles Parish was represented along with the church’s Cardinal John O’Connor Council of the Knights of Columbus 12967.
The Berlew family gathered at the home of Tony and Leigh Recupero on McAlpine Street to have a front row view of the parade.
An Avoca parade wouldn’t be official without a float from the West Side Club to honor Avoca’s 150th anniversary as a borough as Jim Gilhooley waves to the camera.
Pittston Area flag twirlers and band took part in Avoca Borough’s 150th anniversary parade.
Joyce Timlin Kushner and her brother, Joe, represent their family when displaying a Timlin’s Bar sign, a former establishment in the Borough of Avoca decades ago, at the head of the 150th anniversary parade of Avoca held on Sunday, Sept. 5.
AVOCA — The Borough of Avoca held a sesquicentennial parade on Sunday, Sept. 5. The parade started on McAlpine Street, turning left on Main Street, ending with a borough bazaar at the Queen of Apostles Parish Hall parking lot.
— Tony Callaio