Queen of Apostles Parish was represented along with the church’s Cardinal John O’Connor Council of the Knights of Columbus 12967. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Berlew family gathered at the home of Tony and Leigh Recupero on McAlpine Street to have a front row view of the parade. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

An Avoca parade wouldn’t be official without a float from the West Side Club to honor Avoca’s 150th anniversary as a borough as Jim Gilhooley waves to the camera. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area flag twirlers and band took part in Avoca Borough’s 150th anniversary parade. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch