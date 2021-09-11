Avoca resident and PA State Rep. Michael Carroll walked along the route in celebration of the borough’s sesquicentennial anniversary. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Queen of Apostles Parish was represented along with the church’s Cardinal John O’Connor Council of the Knights of Columbus 12967.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Queen of Apostles Parish was represented along with the church’s Cardinal John O’Connor Council of the Knights of Columbus 12967.

<p>The Berlew family gathered at the home of Tony and Leigh Recupero on McAlpine Street to have a front row view of the parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>An Avoca parade wouldn’t be official without a float from the West Side Club to honor Avoca’s 150th anniversary as a borough as Jim Gilhooley waves to the camera.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Pittston Area flag twirlers and band took part in Avoca Borough’s 150th anniversary parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Joyce Timlin Kushner and her brother, Joe, represent their family when displaying a Timlin’s Bar sign, a former establishment in the Borough of Avoca decades ago, at the head of the 150th anniversary parade of Avoca held on Sunday, Sept. 5.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

AVOCA — The Borough of Avoca held a sesquicentennial parade on Sunday, Sept. 5. The parade started on McAlpine Street, turning left on Main Street, ending with a borough bazaar at the Queen of Apostles Parish Hall parking lot.

