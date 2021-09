🔊 Listen to this

Left to right, Tom Campenni, Sam Aritz, Mike Balberchak and John Nocito, teed off on at the first hole. Submitted photo

The first annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival golf tournament winners were, left to right: Kevin Rogers, Kenny Bryden, Madlyn Wharton and Matt McDermott. Submitted photo

From left are Shayne Lukasavage, Leo Malsky, Shayne Lukasavage, Glen Layaou, who were out on the course at Emanon Country Club. Submitted photo