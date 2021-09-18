🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Paint Pittston Pink (PPP) holds a special night of celebration, each year at Riverfront Park, honoring those that beat cancer, those battling cancer and lives lost to cancer. At the evening’s end, lanterns are launched in honor of all those that faced this dreaded disease.

Prior to the lantern launch, PPP holds an honors ceremony that includes PPP Award for Courage, PPP Celebration of Life Award, PPP Spirit of Community Award, PPP Survivor Award, and PPP Unsung Hero Award.

The awards ceremony and lantern launch will be held at a new location for 2021, Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville, on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:15 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. and the lantern launch at 7:45 p.m.

The awards will be presented as a way of honoring, remembering and giving thanks to the Greater Pittston community members who have made an impact on the lives of others.

The Paint Pittston Pink Unsung Hero Award given in honor of Qiana Murphy Lehman, The Paint Pittston Pink Award for Courage given in honor of Sara Mazzitelli, The Paint Pittston Pink Celebration of Life Award given in memory of Brian and Annarose McNulty, and The Paint Pittston Pink Survivor Award given in honor of Kara Martin.

The 2021 recipients are: the Unsung Hero Award, Dori Latona; the Award for Courage, Dr. Tina George Orr; Celebration of Life Award, John “Jack” and Rosemary McHale; Survivor Award, Melissa Manganiello Ostroskie; the Spirit of Community Award, Fork Over Love.

The PPP Pride of Pittston Award will be announced on the night of the Sept. 24.

Unsung Hero Award

Dori Latona, a Harding native and graduate of Wyoming Area and Penn State, serves as a coach at Evolve Fitness, Pittston, as well as a senior sales executive at The Northeast Wine Company and an entrepreneur in her own e-commerce business.

Latona has been a longtime supporter of PPP over the years and this year she is honoring her mother-in-law who is 13-years cancer free.

Award for Courage

Dr. Tina George Orr, a West Avoca native, now resides in Duryea with her husband Patrick, children Jack, Maggie, Tommy and Toby.

Dr. George Orr is a graduate of Scranton Prep, University of Scranton, M.S. Yale University, and Harvard Medical School.

After completing her residency in Family Medicine at Geisinger, she began her practice with Commonwealth Health Systems, Moses Taylor in Avoca.

She sits on several boards including Lackawanna Medical Society, the Medical Executive board at Moses Taylor Hospital, Physicians Health Alliance Medical Advisory Board, and the Medical Alumni Council at the University of Scranton.

In Apr. 2021, Dr. George Orr was diagnosed with Philadelphia-positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, shortly after giving birth to her fourth child.

She underwent induction therapy and 3 months of chemotherapy. She is currently receiving immunotherapy in preparation for bone marrow transplant at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. George Orr’s lifelong goal was to return to Northeastern Pennsylvania and serve her community as a primary care physician, and she is immensely grateful for the support she has received from that community. She is honored to receive the Paint Pittston Pink Award for Courage.

Celebration of Life Award

John and Rosemary Fitzpatrick McHale, married 48-years, were residents of Pittston.

Rosemary graduated from Pittston High School in 1965. She attended Empire Beauty School and the School of Wigology in Kansas City, Missouri.

As a licensed cosmetologist, she worked and modeled for Lazarus Department Store in Pittston. Rosemary was also a contestant in many beauty pageants including Miss Wilkes-Barre and held the title of Miss 1776.

As a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, (formerly St. Mary Help of Christians), she served as a Catechism teacher, lector and on the committees that planned the churches parties and summer festival.

She was a member of The Jacquelines Ladies Auxiliary, Women’s Network, Donegal Society along with being active in the community as well.

Rosemary passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 72.

Saddened by the death of his wife, Jack passed away five-months later on Nov. 13.

Jack graduated from Pittston Central High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He worked for a short time at Stanley Tools in Connecticut before beginning his 43-year career at

Schott Glass Technologies in Duryea, retiring in 2014. For all those years, he was highly involved in the employee’s union, being elected President and then Shop Steward. His time at Schott gained him lifelong friends, many of whom he kept in communication with after retirement.

He also served as the Secretary of the UFCW Northeast District Council.

As a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, John F. Kennedy Council 372 in Pittston, Jack was the President of the council’s bowling league. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, where he served as an Usher. Proud of his Irish heritage and a true gentleman, he was a longtime member of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

Survivor Award

Melissa Ostroskie, born and raised in West Pittston, is a 2000 graduate of Wyoming Area. She currently resides in Wyoming with her husband, Robert, and children, Olivia, age 9, and Benjamin, age 6.

Currently a stay-at-home mom; Melissa was previously employed by Geisinger for 15-years before ending her career as an Administrative Assistant in Sept. 202.

When not carpooling her children to school, gymnastics or play dates, Melissa works on crafts, shopping and going on lunch dates with her mother, spending time with her family or reading on her deck.

In October 2020, Melissa was diagnosed with Non-Invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer, stage 1. She discovered a lump in her right breast in April 2020 as she conducted a self-breast exam.

Several tests and months later, it was revealed she did, indeed, have breast cancer.

Fearing for the worst, especially after the loss of her brother to pancreatic cancer in Sept. 2020, she had additional testing at Geisinger only to find out she caught her cancer in the early stages.

Melissa had a double mastectomy upon the recommendation of her oncologist in Nov. 2020.

She completed 13-rounds of chemotherapy this past spring and is now a 9½ month cancer survivor.

“I am extremely grateful for the love and support I received and continue to receive from my mom, family and friends through my journey,” Ostroskie said. “It is with all their support and a positive attitude that has gotten me through. I am so very honored to be chosen as this years Paint Pittston Pink Survivor Award as well as to be a part of Pain Pittston Pink.”

Spirit of Community Award

Fork Over Love began as an emergency response in Jan. 2021 to bridge the gap between two groups adversely impacted by the effects of the pandemic: small, local restaurants and the working poor — both of whom were and are experiencing different levels and types of food insecurity.

By shining a light on each groups’ universal need for safety and security, Fork Over Love creates the opportunity for neighborhoods to take care of their neighbors in need.

Fork Over Love engages the community to change the narrative on food insecurity together. They believe that food is the foundation of a healthy life and that restaurants are the foundation of a healthy, culturally diverse community.

Fork Over Love knows by investing in the restaurants to feed community people, they are creating a socially innovative and responsible solution to nourish our entire community with dignity, grace, and power — physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, culturally, and economically.

Fork Over Love helps to empower all of people to feed their neighbors like family so that all who are struggling can feel safe, secure, seen, and fed.

Fork Over Love is a 100% volunteer and donation-based 501(c)(3) organization. The board of directors consists of Tracey Selingo, chair; Bette Cox Saxton, vice-chair, Lindsay Griffin, secretary, Elizabeth Graham, treasurer, Ruth Corcoran, Carolyn McLaughlin-Smith, and Melissa Parente.

Fork Over Love is fueled by a partnership of more than 50 restaurants, over 20 hosts, more than 100 volunteers, and numerous personal and corporate donors who have helped serve more than 11,000 meals and reinvest more than $115,000 back into the restaurant community within the past 9-months.

There are a few PPP events left including a Blood Drive & Sweat for a Cause, Sat. Sept. 25 at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop, Evolve, Cycle Yard, Salt Barre, and Greater Pittston YMCA.

Purse Bingo will take place on Sun. Sept. 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church Hall.

On Monday, Sept. 27, Paint PAZZO Pink will take place at PAZZO Restaurant from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2, concludes all PPP events with the Mass at 9:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Chruch; PPP 5K at 11:00 a.m., the Gentlemen’s Dash at 12:00 p.m. and a Pop-up Tent at the Tomato Festival upper lot following the Gentlemen’s Dash.

Award recipients to date:

Paint Pittston Pink™ Award for Courage Award Recipients:

2016: Sara Mazzitelli

2017: Rebecca Sammon

2018: Carol Hiscox

2019: Matt Macaluso

2020: Angela Harashinski

2021: Dr. Tina George Orr

Paint Pittston Pink™ Celebration of Life Award Recipients:

2017: Elizabeth (BJ) Johnson

2018: Tom and Dianne Tigue

2019: Lisa Jones Kutra

2020: Christopher Manganiello

2021: John “Jack” and Rosemary McHale

Paint Pittston Pink™ Spirit of Community Award Recipients:

2018: Latona Trucking and Excavating

2019: Liberty Tax

2020: Agolino Family

2021: Fork Over Love

Paint Pittston Pink™ Survivor Award Recipients:

2018: Tony Callaio

2019: Michael Burke

2020: Dr. Yvonne Galella

2021: Melissa Manganiello Ostroskie

Paint Pittston Pink™ Unsung Hero Award Recipients:

2014: Qiana Murphy Lehman, Esq.

2015: Mayor Michael Lombardo

2016: Jay Duffy

2017: Greg Holl

2018: Joe Nealon

2019: Bob Price

2020: Rob and Linda Johnson

2021: Dori Latona