🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library will hold an Old Fashion Sidewalk Book Sale on the sidewalks of the library, Broad Street, Friday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hard cover books, soft cover books, and coffee table books will be priced as in the 1970’s when the Pittston Memorial Library was in its early stage.

Book lovers will find great bargains, with the ability to buy two hard cover books and receive the third book free.

Soft cover books will be priced at reduced prices. Vintage book seekers may come across unexpected finds among the boxes of old books.

Related Video

Chairing the event are Joanne McHale, president, Virginia Augello, and Maria Capolarella Montante.

— Tony Callaio