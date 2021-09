🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston American Legion 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Post 542 played a part in the Tunnel to Towers’ Never Forget Walk. The walk included a parade through Easton, enroute to Ground Zero, New York City, N.Y., on Sept. 11, 2021. The photo shows Ron Gitkos, commander of 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Post 542, left, with Frank Siller, CEO of Tunnel to Towers Foundation. — Tony Callaio