🔊 Listen to this

MFIT lead by Michaelene Mecadon, center, is housed inside the Anthracite Fitness Factory in Pittston.

The Cycle Yard is housed in the Anthracite Fitness Factory in Pittston.

Kayla Carey, a cross fitness coach at the Anthracite Fitness Factory, leads a class at the facility.

PITTSTON – Anthracite Fitness Factory, a new business model in exercise and fitness, has been well received in the Pittston area after opening in April.

The collective business model houses CrossFit Anthracite, The Cycle Yard and MFIT Studio as well as offering fresh smoothies, health and energy foods from Lucca Fresca.

Coming soon, it will add Meezurfit, LLC Recovery & Training, with the business offering multiple services including personal training and sports recovery.

In just a short time, the business has become popular with residents in and around the Greater Pittston Area, and has been selected by readers of the Sunday Dispatch in the Best of Greater Pittston as the best fitness facility.

Related Video

The model was the brainchild of Jenna Strzelecki, founder of Anthracite Fitness Factory, owner of CrossFit Anthracite and co-owner of The Cycle Yard, who saw a need to bring in other fitness disciplines and gather them under one roof.

“I wanted to bring together various fitness studios into one building for a one-shop-stop for fitness and health,” she said.

When the former beverage warehouse became available in the center of Pittston, Strzelecki said she knew it was the perfect spot to provide access to multiple fitness opportunities.

She has been impressed with the welcoming spirit that residents and other businesses of the Pittston area have offered.

“The Pittston Partnership and Chamber of Commerce have been great,” she said.

The business is active on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, providing information about new developments at the business and encouraging clients and potential clients to begin their journey to overall fitness.

Variety of services

The model provides clients with the opportunities to set and meet their own fitness goals.

The Cycle Yard, for example, caters to the needs of its clients. Trainers there understand that clients face hurdles as they seek to get in shape, so they assist in setting and reaching goals.

MFIT studios offers classes in Dance Fitness, HIIT Boot Camp training, strength training, Barre, RIPPED, Rumble, Mobility/Flow, Zumba, Strong, Power Barre, Mobility, Total Body, Kids Kamp and more.

CrossFit Anthracite is a strength and conditioning program with the aim of improving, among other things, muscular strength, cardio-respiratory endurance and flexibility.

And for those who build up an appetite after exercising, Lucca Fresca provides a variety of fresh, healthy fresh options to fuel and refuel their customers. Strzelecki said the business has been well received in the area and is open to continuing to add health-based businesses to the collective business moving forward.