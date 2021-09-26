🔊 Listen to this

Organist Mark Laubach will present a rededication recital for the 1920s Kilgen pipe organ at Saint John the Evangelist Parish at 35 William St., Pittston, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The instrument was cleaned and refurbished in early 2020 by the Peragallo Pipe Organ Company of Paterson, N.J., and the Trivo Reed Company of Hagerstown, Md.

It was reinstalled at Saint John’s in late spring 2020 and played for the first time at Mass on July 18, 2020. A trumpet stop which was installed in 1983 was repurposed as a trumpet en chamade and named the Evangelist Trumpet after the patron saint of the parish.

The project also helped to improve the tuning of the instrument and blended the sounds of the original Kilgen pipework with the pipe ranks added to the organ in 1983. Minor tonal changes were made during the 2020 refurbishment.

Laubach is organist and choirmaster of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre and professor of organ at Marywood University in Scranton.