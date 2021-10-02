Pittston chiropractor Dr. Gene DeMinicio enjoyed an afternoon of golf playing in the first annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad golf tournament. Submitted photo

<p>Participating in the first annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad golf tournament at Irem Temple Country Club, left to right: Todd Argenziano, Mike Joyce, Kathy Stanziale, Paul Stanziale.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>The winners of the first annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad golf tournament held at Irem Temple Country Club are, left to right: Chuck Simalchik, Bob Terry, Fred Lewis, Bill Kroski, stand with founder of the Santa Squad, Anthony Marranca.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Representatives of Pittston Area and Wyoming Area golf teams played together as a foresome. Left to right: Pittston Area - Zach Valeski, Tyler Wassel, and Wyoming Area - Brady Noone, Matt Rusinchack.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>JJ Monichelli, left, and Thom Tracey get ready to hit the links during the Santa Squad golf tournament.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad held the first annual Santa Squad golf tournament at Irem Temple Country Club on Sept. 11.

The winning foursome was Chuck Simalchik, Bob Terry, Fred Lewis, and Bill Kroski.

– Tony Callaio

