Participating in the first annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad golf tournament at Irem Temple Country Club, left to right: Todd Argenziano, Mike Joyce, Kathy Stanziale, Paul Stanziale. Submitted photo

The winners of the first annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad golf tournament held at Irem Temple Country Club are, left to right: Chuck Simalchik, Bob Terry, Fred Lewis, Bill Kroski, stand with founder of the Santa Squad, Anthony Marranca. Submitted photo

Representatives of Pittston Area and Wyoming Area golf teams played together as a foresome. Left to right: Pittston Area - Zach Valeski, Tyler Wassel, and Wyoming Area - Brady Noone, Matt Rusinchack. Submitted photo