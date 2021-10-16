🔊 Listen to this

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Rounak Lele has qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list

After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C,” qualify for the dean’s list.

Lehigh University welcomes Class of 2025

BETHLEHEM — Lehigh University is thrilled to officially welcome the Class of 2025. The incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of students who represent 43 U.S. states and territories and 29 countries. The following local students have enrolled:

• Nicole Donvito, of Exeter

• Meredith Purcell, of Pittston

Lehigh University welcomes local graduate student

BETHLEHEM — Lehigh University is thrilled to officially welcome Mark Adams as a Fall 2021 graduate student enrollee to the Lehigh family.

Elmira College welcomes Ana Marotti to fall term

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Ana Marotti, of West Pittston, is among the new and returning students enrolled at Elmira College for Fall 2021.

Jenna Moore of Wyoming enrolls at James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Wyoming resident Jenna Moore has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2021 semester. Moore’s selected major is social work.