I had the privilege of covering the Greater Pittston YMCA Awards this past Thursday evening at The Banks, and admittedly, I had so much to do for this week’s edition and the Goal Post, I wasn’t sure I had time to go. I’m glad I attended.

I love the Pittston YMCA and my friend Janelle Drach, who by the way, is doing a great job considering she took over the reigns not long before COVID hit. It was bad enough she had to take over when change was needed, but then she gets hit with the most unreal pandemic in 100 years. Talk about testing your resilience.

Before she knew it, the YMCA of Wilkes-Barre ended up merging with the Pittston Y, shifting focus once again. It’s been a lot on her plate and she’s handled it quite well.

With the lack of an in-person awards ceremony in 2020, it was good to see a full house at The Banks for the 2021 awards.

Kevin Kearney and his team at The Banks are doing a great job with weddings, parties, and ceremonies, and he too got into business during the pandemic, an incredible risk, but it’s all paying off for Kevin.

Let’s face it, everyone held on for the COVID ride, but to be in business or even worse, just get into business when COVID was happening had to be a nightmare.

The Banks, formerly Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant, is doing well with events three days a week, and according to Kevin, soon it will be four days.

The night saw honors going to Wyoming Area wrestler Jaden Pepe, Pittston City’s Greg Holl, Wyoming’s Independent Graphics Inc. and the Ciampi family, local legendary public servant Carmen Ambrosino, and Pride Mobility’s Denise Truesdale.

I don’t know Jaden, but I was really impressed with his speech and composure while speaking to the large audience at The Banks. He was calm and cool as he delivered his speech, adding a bit of humor as well, while his high school coach, Steve Mytych, looked on.

Denise Truesdale delivered a great speech that was enthusiastic and uplifting, and I can see why she was chosen the Milazzo Volunteer of the Year.

Presenter Atty. Joe Burke announced two separate awardees on the evening and both deliveries were very heartfelt when he presented Carmen Ambrosino and Lou “Bikes” Ciampi Jr.

What made Joe’s presentations so compelling was his closeness to each person and family. Joe’s speech on the Ciampi family, the late Lou Ciampi Sr. in particular, was so detailed, Bikes didn’t need to say much but thank you.

Bikes did pay a great tribute to his father and founder of Independent Graphics, who passed away this past March. Bikes, like his late father, is very passionate about the family business as well as brother Jimmy. His mother, Mary Ann, and sister Michelle were in attendance.

What can be said about Carmen Ambrosino Sr. that hasn’t been said? I used the word legendary, and he is in the world of aiding those with addiction. His half-a-century body of work speaks for itself.

His delivery is strong and to the point, and when he’s at the podium, you are automatically drawn to his words.

It was a great night to be proud of our own here in Greater Pittston. Each award recipient is so well deserved of his or her award and the evening was flawless.

Luzerne Co. District Atty. Sam Sanguedolce did a fantastic job as master of ceremonies, mixing seriousness with humor, making the night entertaining.

There is one person I’m saving for last and that’s Greg Holl. Greg received the YMCA Spirit of Community Award and for most of his life from late teens until present day, he’s been employed by the City of Pittston and he’s seen it all and pretty much done it all working in several departments.

Does Greg really deserve such an award since his job is to serve the community? I can honestly say, he does deserve all the accolades he deserves and more.

Greg goes above and beyond his acts of service. Even when he’s not working in an official capacity, he steps in to give a hand when needed, no questions asked. He just digs in and never complains.

No doubt Mayor Lombardo wishes he could have a staff of 10 Greg Holls, but people like Greg are hard to find.

Greg is down to earth as an individual and he’s so good at what he does, when he does it, you don’t even know he’s there.

He’s not a politician, he’s not a way-out-there guy, he’s just a person doing his job until the job is complete.

Over the years, Greg has had adversity, having lost both parents at an early age then losing his only sister.

Admittedly, he said public speaking isn’t his thing and although being nervous, he did a great job addressing the room that night.

He held it together the best he could, but for me, the best part of his speech was when he talked about his parents and sister. How can you not get emotional about that? But he kept it together better than I did as I was welling up behind my camera lens.

Greg is also on staff with the Pittston Area football program where he hustles more during a game than some of the players.

Congratulations to all awardees.

