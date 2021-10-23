Krista Tomazic and her 8 year old daughter, Lauren, prepare their vehicle for a drive-by birthday parade for 11-year-old Frankie Domoracki, who will be receiving a bone marrow transplant from his, Kelsey, on Nov. 2 at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

A parade of vehicles is led down Market Street, Pittston, by Pittston Township fire trucks and decorated vehicles on Sunday, Oct. 17, for Frankie Domoracki’s 11th birhtday. Domoracki, who is battling aplastic anemia, will receive a bone marrow transplant on Nov. 2 from his sister, Kelsey.

Frankie Domoracki waves to the parade of vehicles passing his house in owner of his 11th birthday with his mother, Kerri, by his side.

Frankie Domoracki’s grandmother, Elaine Duzen, hands him birthday gift bags at the conclusion of the birthday drive-by parade in honor of Frank’s 11th birthday.

PITTSTON — Frankie Domoracki, who turned 11 years old on Oct. 21, celebrated his birthday with a drive-by parade of family and friends led by a Pittston Township Fire truck.

Domoracki is battling aplastic anemia, a rare and serious condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough new blood cells. The condition leaves you fatigued and more prone to infections, bruising and uncontrolled bleeding.

“We didn’t notice until he came home from playing outside when he had some bad bruises,” Frank Domoracki, Frankie’s dad, said. “We will be heading down to CHOP (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia) where he will receive bone marrow from his sister Kelsey.”

Kelsey, 13 years old, was a perfect match, meeting 100% of the required markers needed for a potentially successful transplant.

The Domoracki family will leave Pittston for Philadelphia on Oct. 25 to prepare for the transplant procedure at CHOP on Nov. 2.

Frankie was totally surprised by the birthday parade, saying he couldn’t understand why when his parents told him he needed to get dressed to sit on the porch.

“It’s crazy, I didn’t know what was happening,” Frankie, who was dressed in his favorite N.Y. Giant’s Saquon Barkley No. 26 jersey, said. “It was cool, thank you guys. It was nice, best birthday party ever. It makes me super happy.”

The participating vehicles where decorated with signs and balloons, and a few cars stopped to blast confetti cannons. Many dropped off birthday presents and cards for Frankie’s birthday.

“I liked the fire trucks in the front and at the end,” Frankie said.