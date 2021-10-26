🔊 Listen to this

Here is a list of upcoming Trunk or Treat events across Luzerne County:

Wednesday, Oct. 27

• Trucksville: Cross Creek Community Church, 6:30-8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Related Video

• Harveys Lake: Harveys Lake American Legion 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

• Ken Pollock Auto Group: Trunk-or-Treat at all 5 NEPA locations, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

• Dallas Fellowship Church: Event includes a bonfire, trunk or treat, food trucks, and more, 5-8 p.m.

• FNCB Bank: Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat events, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Plains, Wilkes-Barre, Back Mountain and Shavertown locations.

• Forty Fort United Methodist Church: 3 p.m.

• Hanover Twp.: Exaltation of the Holy Cross walk-thru event in the church parking lot, 7-8:30 p.m.

• Hanover Twp.: Benny Brewing Trunk or Treat and Harvest Fest, 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.

• Hunlock Creek: Garden Drive-In, 2-4 p.m.

• Kingston: Municipality of Kingston and the Kingston Police Department event, Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn parking lot, Third Avenue, 2-4 p.m. Rain date 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

• PSP Hazleton: 1-4 p.m.

• Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Company: 5-8 p.m.

• West Pittston: Unity in the Community 8 Rebirth Trunk or Treat Vendor Show, 918 Exeter Ave., 3-8 p.m.

• West Wyoming: Trunk or Treat and Touch a Truck, West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters, noon-6 p.m.

• Wilkes-Barre: Triple 6 Tattoo, Blackman Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

• Hanover Twp.:The Episcopal Church of St. Clement and St. Peter, 4-8 p.m.

• Hazleton: Trail of Treats, City View Park, 1-4 p.m.

• Nanticoke: Nebo Baptist Church, 5-7 p.m.

• Wilkes-Barre: Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, 4-9 p.m.

• Wilkes-Barre: Swizzle’s Annual Trunk or Treat, Coal Street Park, 5-9 p.m.

• Wilkes-Barre: Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association Trunk or Treat, 6-8:30 p.m., Jones and Airy Streets in near Dodson School.

***

Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like added to this list, please email us: ttlnews@timesleader.com. We’ll update the list through Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30.