The Wyoming Seminary Alumni Council named Emily Aikens and Ava Hazzouri the recipients of the 2021 Alumni Service Awards, which were recently presented during Sem’s Homecoming Weekend.

The Alumni Service Award is presented to two members of the senior class in recognition of their leadership and service to Wyoming Seminary and local communities. Any senior, with the exception of one-year seniors, is eligible to compete for the Alumni Service Award. The candidates are chosen by their peers and then interviewed by a committee of alumni who choose the two winners.

The Alumni Council also presented Madhan Srinivasan ’01, Mountain Top, with the Outstanding Young Alumni Award in recognition of his work as a student and professional.