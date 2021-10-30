Pictured is the afternoon Nursery School Pre-K class. In the front row from left to right is Aviana Alampi Bossom, Radley Guerin, Riley Smith, Aiden Toot, Madison Brooks, Sam Houston, Sebastian Bonczewski, Joseph Bartoli, Alex Kruchinsky, and Benjamin Radzavicz. Back row, left to right- Captain Mike Bossom, Hudson Tierney, Sadie Olmsted, Mercedes Mytych, Harper McGarrity, Audrey Bonczewski, Jacob Davies, Rocco McGeer, Philip Castellino, Briella Pacchioni, and Assistant Chief Lee Hampton with firehouse dog, Bella. Absent from photo is Myles DePriest. Submitted photo

Submitted photo

The West Wyoming Hose Company recently visited with The Cookie Corner in West Wyoming to present a fire safety program in honor of Fire Safety and Prevention month.

The program was led by Assistant Fire Chief Lee Hampton, and firefighters Kyle Krushinski, Ken Macleod and Brian Wolfe.

The children were given hands-on opportunities to learn fire safety, were allowed to explore a fire truck, and were even shown a demonstration by their firehouse dog on how to “Stop, Drop, and Roll,” among other important safety measures.

One of the student’s parents, Captain Mike Bossom of the New York Fire Department, joined in the instruction in the afternoon Nursery School class that his daughter, Aviana, attends. To the delight of the children, he provided them with FDNY fire hats and coloring books.

