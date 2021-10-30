The West Wyoming Hose Company recently visited with The Cookie Corner in West Wyoming to present a fire safety program in honor of Fire Safety and Prevention month.

The program was led by Assistant Fire Chief Lee Hampton, and firefighters Kyle Krushinski, Ken Macleod and Brian Wolfe.

The children were given hands-on opportunities to learn fire safety, were allowed to explore a fire truck, and were even shown a demonstration by their firehouse dog on how to “Stop, Drop, and Roll,” among other important safety measures.

One of the student’s parents, Captain Mike Bossom of the New York Fire Department, joined in the instruction in the afternoon Nursery School class that his daughter, Aviana, attends. To the delight of the children, he provided them with FDNY fire hats and coloring books.